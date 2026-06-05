Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Announced At Summer Game Fest

Square Enix has announced Final Fantasy VII Revelation at Summer Game Fest. The third entry in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy had its title, artwork and release date revealed at the annual event. Here is everything you need to know.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Confirmed at Summer Game Fest

Screenshot: Square Enix

With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth releasing over 2 and half years ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting information about the third entry in the FF7 Remake trilogy. Well, we no longer have to wait as Square Enix surprised players by revealing the new FF7 title at Summer Game Fest 2026.

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The highly-anticipated third entry is officially called Final Fantasy 7 Revelation. Director Naoki Hamaguchi was on hand at the event to reveal the game’s new trailer. In the lengthy announcement video, we got out first look at the title’s new expanded gameplay. Here is a list of the features in FF7 Revelations:

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Features

It will be the “epic conclusion” to the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy.

Players will have the High Wind airship that let’s them fly around the game’s massive open-world map.

New map levels include: Outskirts of Midgard Madil Archipelago Nation of Wutai

Players can skydive from the airship to land into new map areas.

Each character will have an emotional story arc that wraps up.

Real-time combat system from Final Fantasy Rebirth returns, with major upgrades.

Can seamlessly switch between characters mid-attack, enter real-time strategy mode, and summon entities. New Synergy abilities return.



Screenshot: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation release date is set for Spring 2027. While Square Enix didn’t give an exact date, they confirmed a release window. Which is a pretty big deal! In North America, Spring usually includes the months March through May.

So based on that, FF7 Revelation will release anytime in March, April, or May 2027. Given how crowded this year is with the launch of GTA 6 in November, this seems like the perfect time for Square Enix to drop the final game in the FF7 Remake trilogy.

FF7 Revelation Trailers

Screenshot: Square Enix

Finally, Naoki Hamaguchi surprised players by not only revealing the new FF7 title, but he also dropped two Final Fantasy Revelation trailers. The first one is an epic 2 minute and 23 second cinematic reveal trailer that focuses on the game’s story.

However, Square Enix followed up the Summer Game Fest announcement by publishing a five-minute gameplay trailer. The video shows off the new High Wind mechanic, combat, as well as Vincent Valentine gameplay.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Reveal Trailer

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FF7 Revelation Gameplay Trailer

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Final Fantasy Revelation is set to launch in Spring 2027. The new FF7 Remake Part 3 title will release on all platforms at launch, including PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2. Square Enix will reveal more updates in the near future.