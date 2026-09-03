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Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector’s Edition Revealed – All Deluxe Edition Pre-Order Bonuses

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation’s Collector’s and Deluxe Editions have been revealed. Here are their prices, pre-order bonuses, and included items.

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Square Enix has revealed a physical Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector’s Edition and all the bonus items included with it. Here is every pre-order item included in the FF7 Revelation Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition launching on April 8, 2027.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector’s Edition Items Confirmed

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector's Edition PS5
Screenshot: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector’s Edition release date is Thursday, April 8, 2027, and it will cost $349.99. Before you wince at that price, the special edition is fully packed with physical collectibles and in-game digital items.

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The main attraction is a high-quality premium statue featuring Cloud, Zack, and Sephiroth. Each character has a separate wilderness-inspired base, allowing you to display the trio together as a single scene or individually.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector's Edition Statue
Screenshot: Square Enix

The Collector’s Edition also includes the physical Deluxe Edition of FF7 Revelation, which comes with the full game, a 120-page hardcover art book, a mini soundtrack CD, and an exclusive SteelBook case. However, Square Enix has confirmed that the $349.99 bundle will be available in limited quantities exclusively through the Square Enix e-Store.

Here is everything included in the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector’s Edition bundle:

All FF7 Revelation Collector’s Edition Items

Collector’s Edition ItemDetails
Final Fantasy 7 RevelationPhysical version of the full game
Cloud, Zack, and Sephiroth StatuePremium three-character statue with separable wilderness-inspired bases
The Art of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation120-page hardcover A4 art book featuring characters, summons, enemies, locations, and more
Mini SoundtrackOne-CD collection featuring selected tracks from the game
SteelBook CaseExclusive premium case featuring Final Fantasy 7 Revelation artwork
Mecha-Chocobo & Moogle Summoning MateriaSummons an armored robotic chocobo and moogle duo
Polydroid Alexander Summoning MateriaSummons a compact version of Alexander that specializes in staggering enemies
Nymphwing BraceletArmor that restores 2 MP after battle and includes five individual Materia slots
Risk Taker’s ChokerAccessory that restores 25% HP when using a Limit Break
Story Expansion PassIncludes two story DLC expansions and additional in-game items
Reclaiment ChokerRestores a small amount of HP after defeating enemies
Survival SetIncludes Mega-Potions, Ethers, and other useful consumables
Story DLC 1: SephirothAdditional story content centered around Sephiroth
Story DLC 2: Vincent & the TurksAdditional story content featuring Vincent and the Turks
Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy Final Showdown Promo CardEnglish-language promotional card included with the PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2 physical editions while supplies last

For those curious about its size, the Cloud statue stands approximately 6.7 inches tall, while Zack is 7.1 inches and Sephiroth is 7.9 inches. The combined base measures approximately 11 inches wide and 11.8 inches deep, according to the product page.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Deluxe Edition Pre-Order Items

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Deluxe Edition
Screenshot: Square Enix

If you don’t want to spend $349.99, Square Enix is also releasing a $99.99 Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Deluxe Edition. It includes many of the same physical collectibles and digital pre-order bonuses, with the major exception being the Cloud, Zack, and Sephiroth statue.

Here is everything included in the FF7 Revelation Deluxe Edition:

Deluxe Edition ItemDetails
Final Fantasy 7 RevelationPhysical version of the full game
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Mini SoundtrackOne-CD mini album featuring a selection of music from the game
The Art of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation120-page hardcover A4 art book featuring key visuals, character designs, summons, enemies, locations, items, and a foreword from producer Yoshinori Kitase
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation SteelBook CasePremium SteelBook case featuring exclusive artwork from the game
Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy Final Showdown Promo CardEnglish-language promotional card included with the PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2 physical editions while supplies last

One important detail is that the art book contains spoilers for certain elements of FF7 Revelation. Square Enix recommends waiting until after you have completed the game before looking through all 120 pages of the collectible.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will be released on Thursday, April 8, 2027. With the final chapter of the FF7 Remake trilogy now dated, players can choose between the standard game, the $99.99 Deluxe Edition, or the limited $349.99 Collector’s Edition.

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