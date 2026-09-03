Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector’s Edition Revealed – All Deluxe Edition Pre-Order Bonuses

Square Enix has revealed a physical Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector’s Edition and all the bonus items included with it. Here is every pre-order item included in the FF7 Revelation Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition launching on April 8, 2027.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector’s Edition Items Confirmed

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector’s Edition release date is Thursday, April 8, 2027, and it will cost $349.99. Before you wince at that price, the special edition is fully packed with physical collectibles and in-game digital items.

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The main attraction is a high-quality premium statue featuring Cloud, Zack, and Sephiroth. Each character has a separate wilderness-inspired base, allowing you to display the trio together as a single scene or individually.

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Collector’s Edition also includes the physical Deluxe Edition of FF7 Revelation, which comes with the full game, a 120-page hardcover art book, a mini soundtrack CD, and an exclusive SteelBook case. However, Square Enix has confirmed that the $349.99 bundle will be available in limited quantities exclusively through the Square Enix e-Store.

Here is everything included in the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Collector’s Edition bundle:

All FF7 Revelation Collector’s Edition Items

Collector’s Edition Item Details Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Physical version of the full game Cloud, Zack, and Sephiroth Statue Premium three-character statue with separable wilderness-inspired bases The Art of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation 120-page hardcover A4 art book featuring characters, summons, enemies, locations, and more Mini Soundtrack One-CD collection featuring selected tracks from the game SteelBook Case Exclusive premium case featuring Final Fantasy 7 Revelation artwork Mecha-Chocobo & Moogle Summoning Materia Summons an armored robotic chocobo and moogle duo Polydroid Alexander Summoning Materia Summons a compact version of Alexander that specializes in staggering enemies Nymphwing Bracelet Armor that restores 2 MP after battle and includes five individual Materia slots Risk Taker’s Choker Accessory that restores 25% HP when using a Limit Break Story Expansion Pass Includes two story DLC expansions and additional in-game items Reclaiment Choker Restores a small amount of HP after defeating enemies Survival Set Includes Mega-Potions, Ethers, and other useful consumables Story DLC 1: Sephiroth Additional story content centered around Sephiroth Story DLC 2: Vincent & the Turks Additional story content featuring Vincent and the Turks Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy Final Showdown Promo Card English-language promotional card included with the PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2 physical editions while supplies last

For those curious about its size, the Cloud statue stands approximately 6.7 inches tall, while Zack is 7.1 inches and Sephiroth is 7.9 inches. The combined base measures approximately 11 inches wide and 11.8 inches deep, according to the product page.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Deluxe Edition Pre-Order Items

Screenshot: Square Enix

If you don’t want to spend $349.99, Square Enix is also releasing a $99.99 Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Deluxe Edition. It includes many of the same physical collectibles and digital pre-order bonuses, with the major exception being the Cloud, Zack, and Sephiroth statue.

Here is everything included in the FF7 Revelation Deluxe Edition:

Deluxe Edition Item Details Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Physical version of the full game Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Mini Soundtrack One-CD mini album featuring a selection of music from the game The Art of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation 120-page hardcover A4 art book featuring key visuals, character designs, summons, enemies, locations, items, and a foreword from producer Yoshinori Kitase Final Fantasy 7 Revelation SteelBook Case Premium SteelBook case featuring exclusive artwork from the game Magic: The Gathering – Final Fantasy Final Showdown Promo Card English-language promotional card included with the PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch 2 physical editions while supplies last

One important detail is that the art book contains spoilers for certain elements of FF7 Revelation. Square Enix recommends waiting until after you have completed the game before looking through all 120 pages of the collectible.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation on Thursday, April 8, 2027. With the final chapter of the FF7 Remake trilogy now dated, players can choose between the standard game, the $99.99 Deluxe Edition, or the limited $349.99 Collector’s Edition.