Final Fantasy 7 Revelation DLC Won’t Continue the Main Story, Director Confirms

Any potential Final Fantasy 7 Revelation DLC will not continue the game’s main story, Square Enix has confirmed. According to director Naoki Hamaguchi, post-launch expansions would instead focus on spin-off stories featuring individual characters, similar to Yuffie’s episode in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation DLC Would Focus on Character Spin-Offs

Screenshot: Square Enix

In a recent interview, Final Fantasy 7 Revelation director Naoki Hamaguchi opened up about the game’s potential DLC. While post-game content has not been confirmed, the Square Enix developer revealed details about how an expansion would work. According to Hamaguchi, FF7 Revelation DLC would not continue the main story.

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“The story will be concluded within the main game. We’re serious about concluding the series with FFVII Revelation, and we’re proceeding with development with that goal in mind. If we were to hypothetically release any DLC, we would likely want to create a kind of spin-off focused on a specific character that depicts their untold stories.”

Naoki Hamaguchi then explained that any Final Fantasy 7 Revelation DLC would likely be similar to the Yuffie DLC episode that was added to FF7 Remake in 2021. “It would kind of be like what we did with Yuffie with FF7R EPISODE INTERmission, and I think there is demand for it among fans. So, in case we do end up considering making a DLC, this is the kind of thing that we’d likely attempt to do.”

Screenshot: Square Enix

Yuffie’s DLC told a separate story that took place alongside the events of Final Fantasy 7 Remake. Based on Hamaguchi’s comments, future Revelation DLC could take a similar approach by exploring untold stories involving characters who do not receive as much attention in the main game.

Director Teases Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Ending

Screenshot: Square Enix

The one main question on every Final Fantasy player’s mind is: How will FF7 Revelation end? Will it be a faithful adaptation of the original game’s story? Will it create an entirely new storyline altogether? Well, Hamaguchi would rather players focus on the entire journey of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy and not just the ending.

“It’s more that I don’t want people to focus just on the ending. I’m aiming to create a game that will make people feel ‘I’m glad they made the Remake series’ or ‘I’m glad I was able to see the FFVII Remake series through to the end’ when they look back on the whole trilogy.”

Hamaguchi then teased the various ways the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation ending could play out. “The ending might be fully faithful to the original, or it might end up being something completely different. Or perhaps, it might go in a direction no one could have imagined in the first place. I’d like everyone to experience it for themselves.”

Screenshot: Square Enix

Personally, I’ve loved every second of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy so far, including all the new changes. So, I fully trust Hamaguchi and whatever journey he wants to take us on. Whether Final Fantasy 7 Revelation ends faithfully or completely changes what fans expect, it sounds like Square Enix is committed to concluding the entire story within the main game.

While character-focused DLC could still arrive afterward, fans will not need to purchase an expansion to experience the trilogy’s complete ending. Considering how many questions Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth left unanswered, that is reassuring to hear.