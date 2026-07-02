Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Expansion Pass Leak Hints At More Story

A new online store listing offers some hints about future DLC content that may arrive after the launch of the final installment in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy.

Epic Game Store Listings Include Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Story Expansion Pass

Screenshot: Square Enix

As expected, the third installment in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy dropped a ton of new details during the June Summer Games Fest showcase. In addition to confirming the title, Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, the extended look also revealed the game’s new playable characters, travel mechanics, and brand new job system.

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The full presentation ended with a reveal that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will be arriving in spring 2027, which is far sooner than many fans had predicted. With the release less than a year away, players are beginning to speculate about how the upcoming game will wrap up all the loose threads, complete the core story, and how much spin-off and extended lore might be included.

Although the game’s creator is keeping most of those plot details secret for now, a new Epic Games Store listing offers a hint that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will receive a handful of DLC add-ons after launch. Some of these add-ons could certainly be cosmetic in nature, but one of them sounds like it might be more significant and impactful.

Amongst the listings found on Epic Game Store database by EpicDB, there is one item called FINAL FANTASY VII REVELATION Story Expansion Pass audience. It’s very possible this could just be a placeholder item, but its appearance already has the fanbase buzzing with theories.

If there is going to be story expansion content that takes place after the main game concludes, there is plenty of supplemental and tie-in source material for the team to pull from for inspiration. One of the most popular theories is that story expansion content could continue to explore the events of the animated movie Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth did not receive any significant story DLC, but that is mostly because the team quickly pivoted to work on Revelation. Back with Final Fantasy 7 Remake, there was the Yuffie DLC that added onto the game after launch and before Rebirth arrived.

For now, fans can continue revisiting Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth as they await more news and the eventual 2027 launch of Revelation. The first two installments in the trilogy are both available across platforms at this point.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Final Fantasy 7 Revelation news and updates as the game’s release window approaches.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation releases in spring 2027 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series consoles, and Nintendo Switch 2.