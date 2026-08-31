Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Extended Look Gameplay Announced

Square Enix has revealed that a Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Extended Look will air during the recently announced September Sony State of Play. Here is when you can watch the new FF7 Revelation gameplay presentation in every region.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Extended Look Will Close the September 3 State of Play

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Extended Look will air on Thursday, September 3, 2026, during Sony’s upcoming State of Play. The broadcast begins at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, with the new Square Enix gameplay presentation serving as the final segment of the showcase.

Videos by VICE

“Tune in for a new State of Play, concluding with an extended look at the vast world of Final Fantasy VII Revelation from our friends at Square Enix.” Unfortunately, Sony hasn’t revealed how long the September 3 State of Play will be. As a result, we don’t know the exact time when the FF7 Revelation Extended Look will specifically begin.

For your convenience, we have created a timetable showing when the State of Play broadcast goes live so you don’t miss the new FF7 Revelation gameplay.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Extended Look Start Times

Screenshot: Square Enix

Region Date Time United States (PDT) September 3 6:00 AM United States/Canada (EDT) September 3 9:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) September 3 2:00 PM Europe (CEST) September 3 3:00 PM Japan (JST) September 3 10:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 3 11:00 PM New Zealand (NZST) September 4 1:00 AM

Note: These times mark the beginning of the State of Play broadcast. The FF7 Revelation Extended Look will air later as its final segment.

How to Watch the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Extended Look

Screenshot: Square Enix

Fans can watch the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Extended Look on PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. Sony has confirmed that the Square Enix presentation will close the State of Play, so you will need to stick around until the end to see it.

However, if you can’t catch the State of Play live, don’t panic! The Revelation gameplay presentation should be available to watch separately on PlayStation’s YouTube channel immediately after the showcase ends. This means you can technically watch it whenever you want.

As for what will be shown during the FF7 Revelation Extended Look, the presentation will reportedly feature new gameplay. Interestingly, though, Sony described it as an extended look at the game’s “vast world,” leading many fans to speculate that the video could focus on open-world exploration.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Who knows, perhaps we might even finally get the as well? As of the time of writing, Square Enix still says the highly-anticipated RPG is coming out in “Spring 2027”, so we still don’t know an exact launch date for it.