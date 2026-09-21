Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Adds Level Skip Option

Square Enix has revealed a new Final Fantasy 7 Revelation accessibility option. Players who only want to experience the main story will be able to automatically raise their characters to the recommended level. The new feature will make the upcoming RPG similar to Final Fantasy 7 Remake‘s campaign experience.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Gets New Auto-Level Option

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix has confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will allow players to automatically level up their characters at a certain point in the story. The new feature is intended for those who want to focus on the game’s narrative without completing all of its open-world content.

Videos by VICE

Director Naoki Hamaguchi revealed the option during IGN’s Tokyo Game Show livestream in Japan. According to Hamaguchi, the development team received feedback from Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth players who wanted to skip some of the optional content and focus exclusively on the main story. However, this sometimes left their characters under leveled and made it more difficult to progress.

To address this issue, FF7 Revelation will eventually ask players whether they want to automatically raise their characters to the recommended level. Hamaguchi says this will allow those who do not want to explore the open world to enjoy a more linear, story-driven experience similar to Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Screenshot: Square Enix

At the time of writing, it is unclear when this option will become available during the campaign. However, it appears to be designed as an optional feature that helps players continue the story without needing to grind levels or complete side content.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Is Bigger Than Rebirth

Screenshot: Square Enix

Before you panic, it is important to point out that the new Final Fantasy 7 Revelation auto-level feature is completely optional. No one will be forced to use it, and players who want to explore everything can continue leveling their party normally.

Hamaguchi also discussed the size of FF7 Revelation, revealing that it will apparently contain even more content than Rebirth. According to the director, a single playthrough will offer roughly the same amount of content as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

However, there will also be many things that players cannot experience during just one playthrough. As a result, Revelation will likely have more content overall once its replayable elements and alternate experiences are taken into account.

Screenshot: Square Enix

For players who preferred the more linear campaign structure of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, the new auto-level option should make it easier to shape Revelation into a similar experience. Meanwhile, those who enjoyed exploring every corner of Rebirth will seemingly have even more content to discover.

In theory, the feature could also help players who initially spend time completing open-world activities but later decide they just want to finish the story. Instead of grinding levels to prepare for the game’s later boss fights, they may be able to raise their party to the recommended level and continue progressing. Regardless, you will now have more difficulty options when Final Fantasy 7 Revelation on April 8, 2027.