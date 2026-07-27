Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Map Size Revealed, and It’s the Biggest in the Series

Square Enix has revealed new details about Final Fantasy VII Revelation, confirming that it will feature the biggest map in the series. According to the Japanese publisher, FF7 Revelation’s open world will be even larger than Rebirth and can be freely explored using the Highwind airship.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Has the Biggest Map in the Series

Screenshot: Square Enix

If you thought Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was a big game, buckle up! In a new fact sheet, Square Enix revealed details about FF7 Revelation’s map size, and it’s huge. While we don’t have images of the map itself, the legendary developer posted a description claiming it sets a new record for the franchise.

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According to Square Enix, Final Fantasy 7 Revelation has the largest world in the entire series. Again, given just how massive Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was, this is quite the feat. According to HowLongToBeat for example, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth takes 50 hours to beat the main story and over 100 hours if you are completing everything. So, we can only imagine how chonky FF7 Revelation is going to be.

Here are the new details Square Enix released about Final Fantasy VII Revelation:

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will be released in spring 2027.

It features the largest world in the series.

Players can freely explore the Planet aboard the Highwind airship.

It has an evolved battle system offering greater freedom and strategic depth.

It features the final battle that will decide the fate of the Planet.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Fast Travel and Parachute System Explained

Screenshot: Square Enix

If Final Fantasy 7 Revelation has the biggest world in the series, you may be wondering how you are going to move around locations without it taking ages. Well, at the end of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, players unlock the Highwind airship. However, according to FF7 Revelation Director Naoki Hamaguchi, the game’s new parachute system plays a big role in how players will traverse the map.

“Fast travel is split into two phases: jumping from the Highwind and opening the parachute is the first sequence, and choosing where to land is the second. During the first phase, you can see visual markers on the ground that indicate major objectives, mini-games, and so on. Once you’re closer to the ground, those visual cues disappear.”

In the recent interview, Hamaguchi again confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will have a bigger map than Rebirth and said it was vital that they gave players some guidance when parachuting into the massive world. “The world is even bigger than it was in Rebirth, so it is more important than ever for us to ensure there’s enough guidance here, so people have no issues enjoying what this game has to offer.”

Screenshot: Square Enix

With the largest world in the series, full control of the Highwind, and a parachute system that lets players choose where to land, Final Fantasy VII Revelation sounds considerably more ambitious than Rebirth. Square Enix has not revealed the complete map yet, but it will be interesting to see just how much of the Planet players can explore when the final chapter launches in spring 2027.