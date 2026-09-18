Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Massive File Size Teased by Director

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is still months away from its April 2027 release date, but players might want to start clearing a spot on their console storage for it now.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Could Be Around 200 GB

Screenshot: Square Enix

The first two installments in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy have been massive games and that trend isn’t going to be stopping when the third and final installment arrives in April 2027.

Videos by VICE

Final Fantasy 7 Remake came in around 100 GB, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth was 150GB, and it sounds like Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is on track to double the size of the 2020’s Remake with a 200GB file.

FF7 Revelation game director Naoki Hamaguchi recently discussed the game’s file size in an interview with VGC:

“In a word, yes. Things are still getting worked out, but it’s [FF7 Revelation] probably going to be around 200GB of game. I understand there are a lot of opinions about this topic, but at the end of the day, the fact is we need to overcome the hardware to a certain extent.”

Hamaguchi went on to discuss the the importance of a physical product of some kind for the release…

“One thing I want to say is, even though the game will not be on the full disc, in the position we’re in, because discs may be dying out, or maybe staying, with Final Fantasy 7 Revelation, we definitely wanted to deliver some kind of physical product. That was really important to us. Trust me!”

A special day one physical edition of the game will include a Magic: The Gathering—Final Fantasy Final Showdown Promo Card – available while stocks last. Pre-ordering a physical edition on the Square Enix Store will also grant access to an exclusive Sylph summon materia. The Square Enix Store will also have an exclusive physical Collector’s Edition which includes all of the Deluxe Edition contents, a special Zack, Cloud, and Sephiroth statue, and digital items

200GB is a ton of storage space, but Final Fantasy fans will certainly find a way to clear the space on their console or PC hard drives. The game looks like it will be a spectacle of a finale with a huge open-world map and tons of regions to explore as players fly around in the Highwind.

Be sure to check back soon for more Final Fantasy 7 Revelation news and updates.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation releases April 8, 2027 for Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.