Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Reveals Surprising Moogle Makeover

Square Enix has revealed a new Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Moogle karaoke mini-game, and it’s as adorable as you would expect. The developer released new gameplay showing off the rhythm game, which has players joining a Moogle idol group to perform songs.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Moogles Trade Their Shop for an Idol Group

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix has shared new Final Fantasy 7 Revelation gameplay on X, revealing a major career change for the Moogles in the 2027 title. In FF7 Revelation, the Moogle Emporium has gone out of business, and its merchant has decided to form an idol group instead.

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In the short clip, the Moogle merchant explains to Cloud why the Emporium had to close up shop: “The Moogle Emporium is no more! The threat of both the meteor and the Weapons scared away all our clientele. Without customers I wouldn’t be able to bring joy to anyone. That’s when I knew I needed to switch gears, kupo! So I decided to form a Moogle Idol Group. Moogle studios, is going to bring smiles to our fans worldwide!”

If you’ve played the previous Final Fantasy 7 remake games, this is quite the plot development for our favorite bite-sized merchants. Hilariously, Square Enix also released a second video showing the Moogle mini-game in action. And well, these fluffy performers are taking their new careers seriously!

How the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Moogle Karaoke Mini-Game Works

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Moogle mini-game looks similar to the karaoke games in Yakuza. Controller button prompts move across the screen, and players have to press the matching buttons in time with the music.

However, the Moogles aren’t just dancing along to a backing track. The idol group performs an original song complete with lyrics encouraging players to dance, shake their pom, and let loose. Naturally, there are plenty of “kupos” thrown in the lyrics as well.

For your convenience, here is the full gameplay clip so you can watch it yourself:

As the world changes in Final Fantasy VII Revelation, the Moogle House finds itself facing financial trouble.



In a last-ditch effort to bounce back, the Moogles are starting an unexpected idol business…! pic.twitter.com/ScMcuKHLoJ — FINAL FANTASY VII (@finalfantasyvii) October 30, 2026

While Final Fantasy 7 Revelation certainly has a heavy story, Square Enix is continuing to make room for the original game’s lighthearted side. In September, the developer also revealed the new , which lets Cloud and his friends take a break in the sauna.

Between spa visits and Moogle karaoke, the party has a few ways to unwind before facing Sephiroth in the final showdown of the remake series.