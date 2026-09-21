Final Fantasy 7 Revelation PS5 Pro Performance Modes Revealed

Square Enix has revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will support PS5 Pro Enhanced features. According to a new interview, FF7 Revelation will be able to target 4K resolution and 60 FPS at launch.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation PS5 Pro Features Confirmed

Screenshot: Square Enix

At Tokyo Game Show, Square Enix confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will feature a PS5 Pro Versatility Mode targeting 4K and 60 FPS. This is a big deal, as it means the RPG will offer high-resolution visuals while aiming to maintain a smooth 60 frames per second.

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The new performance details were first reported by Genki, who shared the PS5 Pro mode’s description on X: “Prioritize maintaining a 60-fps framerate while displaying graphics at 4K resolution.”

Screenshot: X @Genki_JPN

As someone who got to preview Final Fantasy 7 Revelation in September, I can personally confirm that the game runs extremely well. The graphics not only looked better than Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but the game also felt like it maintained a locked 60 FPS throughout my entire one-hour playthrough. I didn’t notice any major drops, even during intense combat sequences.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Performance modes Revealed

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix also revealed the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation performance modes that will reportedly be available at launch across PS5 Pro and the base PlayStation 5. Here are the options players can expect when FF7 Revelation releases on April 8, 2027:

PS5 Pro

Versatility Mode (4K, 60 FPS)

Base PS5

Graphics Mode (4K)

Performance Mode: Sharp (60 FPS with sharper visuals)

(60 FPS with sharper visuals) Performance Mode: Smooth (60 FPS with softer visuals)

Screenshot: Square Enix

However, it should be pointed out that these features have only been detailed through interviews conducted at Tokyo Game Show. Square Enix has not yet published the complete Final Fantasy 7 Revelation performance mode breakdown on its official website, which will likely include additional details.

Regardless, the big news is that FF7 Revelation will support PS5 Pro Versatility Mode, which is a major win for players who value both graphics and performance. We still don’t know whether the game will take advantage of the newly updated PSSR technology, but either way, it looks like Square Enix is really upping its game with this one.