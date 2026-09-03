Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Release Date Confirmed By Square Enix

Square Enix has officially confirmed the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation release date for April 2027. Here is when the final chapter of the FF7 Remake trilogy launches on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and other consoles next year.
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Release Date Is April 8, 2027
The Final Fantasy 7 Revelation release date is Thursday, April 8, 2027. Square Enix announced the highly anticipated launch date during the September 3 Sony State of Play showcase. The game’s director, Naoki Hamaguchi, surprised fans by revealing the launch date before giving players an in-depth preview of the new gameplay.
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The new RPG is the third and final chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, following Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The upcoming sequel will conclude Cloud Strife’s reimagined journey while continuing the major story changes introduced in the first two games.
Square Enix also confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will launch simultaneously on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This means players across all major current-generation platforms will be able to experience the conclusion when it arrives next April.
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Deep Dive Gameplay Trailer
Finally, Square Enix capped off the release date announcement with a FF7 Revelation Deep Dive trailer released on YouTube. The gameplay demo is over 9 minutes long, and features extended sections of the upcoming game.
According to Square Enix, players will be able to fast travel and re-explore all regions that were included in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In short, Revelation is shaping up to be a massive open-world adventure.