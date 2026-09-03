Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Release Date Confirmed By Square Enix

Square Enix has officially confirmed the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation release date for April 2027. Here is when the final chapter of the FF7 Remake trilogy launches on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, and other consoles next year.

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy 7 Revelation release date is Thursday, April 8, 2027. Square Enix announced the highly anticipated launch date during the September 3 Sony State of Play showcase. The game’s director, Naoki Hamaguchi, surprised fans by revealing the launch date before giving players an in-depth preview of the new gameplay.

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The new RPG is the third and final chapter of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, following Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The upcoming sequel will conclude Cloud Strife’s reimagined journey while continuing the major story changes introduced in the first two games.

Square Enix also confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will launch simultaneously on PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This means players across all major current-generation platforms will be able to experience the conclusion when it arrives next April.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Deep Dive Gameplay Trailer

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Finally, Square Enix capped off the release date announcement with a FF7 Revelation Deep Dive trailer released on YouTube. The gameplay demo is over 9 minutes long, and features extended sections of the upcoming game.

According to Square Enix, players will be able to fast travel and re-explore all regions that were included in Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. In short, Revelation is shaping up to be a massive open-world adventure.