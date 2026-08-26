Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Release Date Reaffirmed at Gamescom

Square Enix has reaffirmed the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation release window in a new Gamescom trailer. According to the legendary studio, FF7 Revelation is still on track to launch in early in 2027.

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Releases in Spring 2027

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix has confirmed that the Final Fantasy 7 Revelation release date is still on track for Spring 2027. While this release window was previously announced in June, game director Naoki Hamaguchi reaffirmed it during the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream.

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“Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will deliver an unforgettable experience in a world without boundaries. And it will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 in Spring 2027.” Hamaguchi then introduced a new FF7 Revelation trailer at Gamescom, which focused on the game’s Weapon boss battles. The trailer also ended by reaffirming its Spring 2027 launch window.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Unfortunately, we still do not have a specific release date, as Square Enix is continuing to say “Spring 2027.” However, this is our first major update in three months since Final Fantasy 7 Revelation was revealed at Summer Game Fest. The fact that Square Enix has reaffirmed the launch window suggests the company is confident the game will arrive in the first half of next year.

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy 7 Revelation release date is currently set for Spring 2027. However, as mentioned above, Square Enix has not announced a specific launch date yet. Spring 2027 begins on March 20 and ends on June 21.

Assuming Square Enix is using the same calendar for the release window, we can expect FF7 Revelation to launch sometime between those two dates. I know, that is a pretty big window. Regardless, we will not have to wait much longer, as the final game in the FF7 Remake trilogy is launching during the first half of next year.

New Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Features Revealed

Screenshot: Square Enix

Finally, Square Enix revealed several new Final Fantasy 7 Revelation features and gameplay details at Gamescom. From freely exploring the planet aboard the Highwind to taking on ultra-challenging Weapon battles, the final chapter appears to be significantly expanding the trilogy’s scope.

For your convenience, here is a quick breakdown of everything confirmed during the live event:

The story centers on a world teetering on the brink of annihilation

The party is grieving the loss of a beloved ally

Sephiroth is nearing godhood

Players can take to the skies aboard the Highwind

The party must race against time to stop Meteor and save the planet

The final battle has begun, and everything has led to this moment

The entire planet is freely explorable aboard the Highwind

Players can parachute into virtually any location

Travel seamlessly transitions between air and land

Chocobo mounts and a grappling hook provide additional traversal options

The Weapons are unleashing terror across the planet

The party must divide and conquer to save the world

Some Weapons will appear as ultra-challenging endgame battles

Players can choose where to go, who to help and in what order

Certain decisions can impact aspects of each character’s story

Combat lets players switch between real-time action and Tactical Mode using the FF7 Remake trilogy’s hybrid battle system

A new FITS job system has been added

The expanded and refined battle system features new playable characters and powerful abilities

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Based on everything revealed so far, Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is shaping up to be the most ambitious entry in the remake trilogy yet. Freely exploring the planet aboard the Highwind sounds incredible, while the ability to choose where you go and who you help could give the final chapter a surprising amount of freedom. Now we just need that specific Spring 2027 release date!