Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Reveals New Tifa Design Change

Square Enix appears to have updated Tifa’s design in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation. The FF7 protagonist was recently spotted wearing a new look in demo footage shown during Tokyo Game Show 2026.

Screenshot: Square Enix

When Final Fantasy 7 Revelation was revealed in June, Square Enix showed off the new FITS system with footage of Tifa using the Black Mage class. However, eagle-eyed fans recently noticed that Tifa’s Black Mage outfit has seemingly been updated since its initial reveal – and it looks substantially better.

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“Looks like Tifa’s Black Mage design got updated from the Final Fantasy VII Revelation reveal trailer at Summer Game Fest to the Tokyo Game Show demo build now,” content creator Aero posted on X. Here is an image below, courtesy of ActualAero, showing the differences:

Screenshot: Square Enix, X@ActualAero

As for what has changed, Tifa’s updated design now features additional texture details and a zipper running down the middle of her top. The visuals in general also look improved compared to the build shown in June. Although, Tifa’s Black Mage outfit in particular appears to have received a major upgrade.

That said, it is currently unclear whether Tifa’s new outfit is simply a design update or part of the FITS system itself. Some fans have speculated that FITS outfits could be upgradeable throughout the game.

Tifa’s New Outfit Could Be A FITS System Feature

Screenshot: Square Enix

Following the new Tifa look surfacing, many fans have theorized that as you level up a FITS class, its associated outfit also changes. This would explain the additional details on Tifa’s Black Mage costume in the TGS demo. However, Square Enix has not confirmed this, so it remains pure speculation for now.

At the moment, it simply looks like Tifa’s Black Mage outfit has been updated. Personally, I think it looks a lot better. With the added zipper details, it gives off major Tetsuya Nomura design vibes from Kingdom Hearts or Final Fantasy 15, which is really awesome.

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Regardless of the reason behind the change, many players have reacted positively to Tifa’s updated design. For example, one user on X wrote, “The new one is better. The original somehow didn’t fit into the world for me.” Another exclaimed, “The new design is way better. They are COOKING.”

Tifa’s Black Mage costume and FITS system will be a new feature in Final Fantasy 7 Revelation on April 8, 2027.