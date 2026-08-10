Final Fantasy IX Remake Rumors Resurface

As the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy prepares to come to a close, new rumors about the Final Fantasy IX Remake have resurfaced from an industry insider.

Final Fantasy IX Remake WAs ‘very Far Along’ According to Rumors

The Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy has been one of the largest undertakings in Square Enix’s history and it’s no surprise that the company has been hesitant to confirm any additional remake projects in the Final Fantasy franchise, despite plenty of fan demand.

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The FF7 Remake trilogy has been a major critical and commercial success though, so there’s plenty of motivation to find more ways to capitalize on demand and fan nostalgia for the earlier entries in the franchise. Most of the earliest games have already received pixel remasters, but there were rumors floating around for a while that Final Fantasy IX was set to receive a more substantial full remaster.

The topic of the FFIX Remake and the future of the Final Fantasy franchise recently surfaced on the ResetEra forums and VG247’s feature editor Alex Donaldson chimed in with his thoughts on the matter.

According to Alex Donaldson/APZonerunner’s comments on the ResetEra thread:

“IE, there was an FF9 remake, and it was a single game, and it was very far along. Yoshida even made some vague comments like these hinting at the fact around the last expansion’s FF9 tribute content. So, it is possible, with the right scope, which to be clear is obviously a smaller scope than FF7R. However for various reasons – surely a story for another day – that project stalled out, and it’s no longer moving forward. And Yoshida makes comments like this to manage fan expectations.”

After the widespread success of Expedition 33, many RPG fans have been hoping that the next Final Fantasy mainline game might take a step back towards a more turn-based approach and experiment more with classic RPG elements, rather than the action-based system that has dominated recent installments. If the Final Fantasy team really does want to play around in that space, revisiting something like Final Fantasy IX could be an interesting opportunity to lean back into turn-based mechanics.

For now, there is still no official word on another Final Fantasy remake or remaster, so fans will have to just look forward to Final Fantasy VII: Revelations and wait to see what might come next in the franchise after it launches.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on the Final Fantasy franchise.

Players can find the original Final Fantasy IX now on PC via Steam.