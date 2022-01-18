Final Fantasy Porn Interrupts Italian Senate Zoom Event

Someone crashed a virtual event from the Italian senate on Monday, and streamed 3D porn featuring Final Fantasy characters in front of several politicians, academics, and one Nobel Prize winner.

The video featured 3D porn of Final Fantasy VII character Tifa Lockhart getting it from behind; a few seconds of the video played before the speaker realized what was happening and organizers started trying to remove the person streaming the video.

“About the results of the medical and scientific research, together with their fast accessibility and their reliability…” one speaker says, before Japanese words and moaning interrupt and the porn appears on-screen.

“There’s a person that has snuck in—I apologize. If the other director please can help me kick out this person,” one of the event organizers said.

Monday’s event, held at Palazzo Giustiniani in the Italian Senate, was titled “For a transparent PA, open data for the political decision-maker.” Present were a mix of politicians from Italy’s Five Star Movement party, as well as physicist and academic Giorgio Parisi, who won the Nobel Prize 2021 for physics, and several other economics, sociology, information technology and communications experts, according to local news reports.

Senator Maria Laura Mantovani told Italian news outlet AdnKronos that she was reporting the incident to the police.

As more events in the last two years have moved online for social distancing during the pandemic, “Zoom bombing”—when someone uninvited gets access to a virtual meeting, and trolls the event with porn or harassment—has become more and more common.

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai contributed reporting to this article.