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Final Fantasy Resonance Release Date and Launch Times

Here is when Final Fantasy Resonance releases in your region, including its release date and launch times around the world.

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Final Fantasy Resonance launches on October 22, but some North American players can start playing tonight. Here is when the HD-2D RPG unlocks on consoles and PC, including a breakdown of launch times in each major region.

When Does Final Fantasy Resonance Release?

Final Fantasy Resonance Artwork Crystal
Screenshot: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy Resonance release date is Thursday, October 22, 2026. However, North American console players can start playing on Wednesday, October 21, at 9:00 PM PT / October 22 at 12:00 AM ET.

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That means players on the West Coast can jump into Square Enix’s latest RPG tonight, even though its official release date is tomorrow. However, when you can start playing depends on your platform and region.

PS5 and Xbox release schedules point to a midnight regional launch, with North America unlocking at midnight Eastern. However, the Steam version has a separate worldwide unlock scheduled for October 22 at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 players should check their eShop countdown, as their exact unlock times have not been verified here.

Final Fantasy Resonance Console Launch Times

Final Fantasy Resonance Review A Stunning Return to Square Enix’s JRPG Roots
Screenshot: Square Enix

For North American PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, Final Fantasy Resonance launches at 9:00 PM PT tonight, October 21. Other regions follow a midnight regional release on October 22, according to the console launch schedule reported by Prima Games.

To make this easier to track, here is when players can start playing on PS5 and Xbox in each major region:

RegionLocal dateLaunch time
United States (PT)October 219:00 PM PDT
United States / Canada (ET)October 2212:00 AM EDT
United KingdomOctober 2212:00 AM BST
GermanyOctober 2212:00 AM CEST
FinlandOctober 2212:00 AM EEST
United Arab EmiratesOctober 2212:00 AM GST
SingaporeOctober 2212:00 AM SGT
Japan / South KoreaOctober 2212:00 AM JST / KST
Australia (Sydney)October 2212:00 AM AEDT
New Zealand (Auckland)October 2212:00 AM NZDT

Unlike a simultaneous worldwide launch, these midnight regional unlocks happen at different moments. Your console’s store countdown is the best way to check the exact release time for your copy.

Final Fantasy Resonance PC Release Times

Final Fantasy Resonance Title Screen
Screenshot: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy Resonance PC release time is Thursday, October 22, at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET on Steam. Unfortunately, that means North American PC players will have to wait another 12 hours after the console version unlocks.

Steam has a simultaneous worldwide launch. As a result, the local date will already be October 23 in some regions, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Here is the Steam launch schedule converted into local times for every major region:

RegionLocal dateLaunch time
United States (PT)October 229:00 AM PDT
United States / Canada (ET)October 2212:00 PM EDT
Brazil (São Paulo)October 221:00 PM BRT
United KingdomOctober 225:00 PM BST
GermanyOctober 226:00 PM CEST
FinlandOctober 227:00 PM EEST
United Arab EmiratesOctober 228:00 PM GST
IndiaOctober 229:30 PM IST
China / SingaporeOctober 2312:00 AM CST / SGT
Japan / South KoreaOctober 231:00 AM JST / KST
Australia (Sydney)October 233:00 AM AEDT
New Zealand (Auckland)October 235:00 AM NZDT

Can You Play Final Fantasy Resonance Early?

Final Fantasy Resonance Gameplay Rain
Screenshot: Square Enix

Some North American console players can play Final Fantasy Resonance on October 21 because of time zones. The 9:00 PM PT unlock is the same moment as midnight Eastern on October 22, so you do not need a special edition to get that three-hour head start on the calendar.

However, that timing does not apply to Steam. If you are playing on PC, you will need to wait until the separate worldwide launch at 9:00 AM PT on October 22.

Does the New Zealand Trick Work for Final Fantasy Resonance?

Final Fantasy Resonance Features
Screenshot: Square Enix

The New Zealand trick will not unlock the Steam version of Final Fantasy Resonance sooner. Its worldwide release happens at the same moment regardless of your region.

If you are sticking with your North American console copy, the time to watch is 9:00 PM PT tonight / 12:00 AM ET on October 22. If you are still on the fence about it, check out our Final Fantasy Resonance review.

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