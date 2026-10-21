Final Fantasy Resonance Release Date and Launch Times

Final Fantasy Resonance launches on October 22, but some North American players can start playing tonight. Here is when the HD-2D RPG unlocks on consoles and PC, including a breakdown of launch times in each major region.

When Does Final Fantasy Resonance Release?

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy Resonance release date is Thursday, October 22, 2026. However, North American console players can start playing on Wednesday, October 21, at 9:00 PM PT / October 22 at 12:00 AM ET.

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That means players on the West Coast can jump into Square Enix’s latest RPG tonight, even though its official release date is tomorrow. However, when you can start playing depends on your platform and region.

PS5 and Xbox release schedules point to a midnight regional launch, with North America unlocking at midnight Eastern. However, the Steam version has a separate worldwide unlock scheduled for October 22 at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET. Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 players should check their eShop countdown, as their exact unlock times have not been verified here.

Final Fantasy Resonance Console Launch Times

Screenshot: Square Enix

For North American PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, Final Fantasy Resonance launches at 9:00 PM PT tonight, October 21. Other regions follow a midnight regional release on October 22, according to the console launch schedule reported by Prima Games.

To make this easier to track, here is when players can start playing on PS5 and Xbox in each major region:

Region Local date Launch time United States (PT) October 21 9:00 PM PDT United States / Canada (ET) October 22 12:00 AM EDT United Kingdom October 22 12:00 AM BST Germany October 22 12:00 AM CEST Finland October 22 12:00 AM EEST United Arab Emirates October 22 12:00 AM GST Singapore October 22 12:00 AM SGT Japan / South Korea October 22 12:00 AM JST / KST Australia (Sydney) October 22 12:00 AM AEDT New Zealand (Auckland) October 22 12:00 AM NZDT

Unlike a simultaneous worldwide launch, these midnight regional unlocks happen at different moments. Your console’s store countdown is the best way to check the exact release time for your copy.

Final Fantasy Resonance PC Release Times

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy Resonance PC release time is Thursday, October 22, at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET on Steam. Unfortunately, that means North American PC players will have to wait another 12 hours after the console version unlocks.

Steam has a simultaneous worldwide launch. As a result, the local date will already be October 23 in some regions, including Japan, Australia, and New Zealand.

Here is the Steam launch schedule converted into local times for every major region:

Region Local date Launch time United States (PT) October 22 9:00 AM PDT United States / Canada (ET) October 22 12:00 PM EDT Brazil (São Paulo) October 22 1:00 PM BRT United Kingdom October 22 5:00 PM BST Germany October 22 6:00 PM CEST Finland October 22 7:00 PM EEST United Arab Emirates October 22 8:00 PM GST India October 22 9:30 PM IST China / Singapore October 23 12:00 AM CST / SGT Japan / South Korea October 23 1:00 AM JST / KST Australia (Sydney) October 23 3:00 AM AEDT New Zealand (Auckland) October 23 5:00 AM NZDT

Can You Play Final Fantasy Resonance Early?

Screenshot: Square Enix

Some North American console players can play Final Fantasy Resonance on October 21 because of time zones. The 9:00 PM PT unlock is the same moment as midnight Eastern on October 22, so you do not need a special edition to get that three-hour head start on the calendar.

However, that timing does not apply to Steam. If you are playing on PC, you will need to wait until the separate worldwide launch at 9:00 AM PT on October 22.

Does the New Zealand Trick Work for Final Fantasy Resonance?

Screenshot: Square Enix

The New Zealand trick will not unlock the Steam version of Final Fantasy Resonance sooner. Its worldwide release happens at the same moment regardless of your region.

If you are sticking with your North American console copy, the time to watch is 9:00 PM PT tonight / 12:00 AM ET on October 22. If you are still on the fence about it, check out our Final Fantasy Resonance review.