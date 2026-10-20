Final Fantasy Resonance Review: A Stunning Return to Square Enix’s JRPG Roots

When Square Enix announced earlier this year that it was making its first HD-2D Final Fantasy game, I was beyond excited. While I’m a massive fan of the 3D era of the series, as a child of the ’90s, I’ve been yearning for the franchise to return to its roots. Thankfully, I can say that Final Fantasy Resonance is not only one of the best JRPGs I’ve played in years, but it fully captures the magic of the early Square Enix games that many have been nostalgic for.

Final Fantasy Resonance Goes Beyond Its Mobile origins

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One of my biggest questions going into Final Fantasy Resonance was how it would separate itself from Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. For those not in the know, Resonance is partly a reimagining of the 2015 mobile gacha game. However, my worries immediately melted away within the opening minutes of the game.

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For starters, the new HD-2D graphics overhaul is a massive one. While Resonance largely follows Brave Exvius’ story, every scene has been completely re-created with new cinematic storytelling. So much so that the two games barely resemble each other visually or even narratively. As far as the graphics themselves go, I would actually go as far as to say this is Square Enix’s best-looking pixel game to date.

From the grand backdrops of massive cityscapes to dingy dungeons you explore throughout the region, Resonance is filled to the brim with gorgeously detailed levels that find a perfect balance between 3D and 2D retro graphics. It doesn’t just stop there, though. Square Enix has even crafted these new 3D-rendered, pixelated cutscenes that almost feel like early PlayStation-era CGI.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Suffice to say, if you missed the old-school Final Fantasy series, FF Resonance not only gives you that in spades, but it also presents it through a modern HD lens that is absolutely stunning.

Final Fantasy Resonance Recaptures the Magic of ’90s Turn-Based Combat

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More importantly, though, Final Fantasy Resonance plays like a classic Square Enix JRPG from the ’90s with its return to turn-based combat. I know for many fans, this is specifically what they’ve been wanting from the franchise for over a decade now. And oh man, was it completely worth the wait.

In Resonance, you control a team of four party members on the battlefield at any given time. However, your team can actually expand to eight units, as each character can equip a Vision or Esper to join them in battle. Like classic Final Fantasy games, each encounter determines the attack order based on the player characters’ and enemies’ stats.

What adds a new twist is the action bar at the top that shows the attack order in real time. Because of this, players can strategically use elemental attacks to stagger enemies and prevent them from even having a turn. In Final Fantasy Resonance, the core gameplay loop centers around you filling up an enemy’s stagger meter. Staggering is based on enemy weaknesses, which you can exploit with elemental attacks.

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On paper, this is all a pretty standard classic JRPG formula. However, Square Enix has gone to great lengths to really make the battles feel epic with the new Vision mechanic. Vision attacks trigger a powerful spell that is accompanied by a 3D-pixel cutscene that is mind-blowing every time you see it. Then there are Limit Burst attacks, which feature full HD-2D pixel cutscenes that are just as breathtaking.

A Familiar Story That Keeps You Hooked

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There are times when you can feel the echoes of Final Fantasy Resonance’s mobile roots. Specifically, the main story, which is an adaptation of the first story arc in Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. However, I actually love this aspect of the game.

If you’ve played a gacha title like Genshin Impact, you know the drill. You discover a new region, spend an entire chapter resolving the story, and then move on to the next region. But I feel like this formula works really well in Resonance, as it almost has a TV-series quality to it.

For example, when you reach the end of each chapter, you are always left on a cliffhanger or a tease for the upcoming region. Which, yeah, makes sense for live-service mobile games that release new content in patch updates. But in Resonance, I found that it kept the story engaging throughout each section, and every arc had me hooked from beginning to end.

Visions Are Final Fantasy Resonance’s Best Feature

Screenshot: Square Enix

Final Fantasy Resonance’s Vision mechanic is its best feature. Throughout the game’s map are Sanctum of Lights locations, which you can enter to recruit heroes from previous Final Fantasy games. From Final Fantasy VII’s Cloud Strife to Final Fantasy X’s Tidus, you can literally add some of the franchise’s biggest characters to your party.

Although Visions are technically summons of previous heroes, they are equipped to each party member through an equipment slot. Interestingly, though, each Vision has its own class. For example, Lightning and Clive Rosfield are both Breakers, which means they are good for staggering enemy defenses.

There are around 26 Visions in Final Fantasy Resonance you can collect. They not only look flashy and are a nostalgia lover’s dream, but they add a lot of strategy to the game. When you equip a Vision, you actually add their powers and moves to the character they are attached to. So if, let’s say, Rain doesn’t have any ice attacks, you can equip a certain Vision to expand his arsenal of moves.

A Massive World With Plenty to Explore

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Thankfully, I can also say that Final Fantasy Resonance is a massive game. It took me around 45 hours just to beat the main story campaign. And I was missing a lot of side content. Square Enix has packed this game with a lot of interesting side quests that really flesh out the game’s lore and side characters.

For example, there is one quest that has you hunting down specific monster spawns across the entire map, which then lets you unlock new parts for a Chocobo mech that one character brings into battle. No, it’s seriously as awesome as it sounds.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Although the game is HD-2D, Final Fantasy Resonance has a sprawling map that can be explored on foot or by summoning your trusty Chocobo mount with the press of a button. However, without getting into spoilers, the JRPG opens up even further as you progress, once you unlock an airship that lets you fly around the entire overworld.

Final Fantasy Resonance Review Verdict

Final Fantasy Resonance is not only a return to Square Enix’s ’90s roots, it’s a beautiful reimagining of what a classic Final Fantasy game would look like in the modern age. This is the Final Fantasy project many fans have been desperately wanting for decades.

Verdict: Best In Its Class (10/10)

Screenshot: Square Enix

Pros

Final Fantasy Resonance brings the series back to turn-based combat, and it’s instantly addicting.

Square Enix has pushed the HD-2D genre to the next level with incredible 3D CGI cutscenes, vision attacks, and pixel animated battle sequences that are jaw dropping.

A massive map that features side quests, hidden items, and unlocks.

Vison’s are an incredible feature that will have you geeking out over recruiting your favorite Final Fantasy hero.

Cons

If you played Brave Exvius, some of the story beats might be too familiar. However, the levels of depth Square Enix has gone to reimagine the title, makes it stand out its own game.

Enemy encounters that trigger when walking around the overworld map can sometimes get fatiguing. Especially if you are higher level and don’t need the XP, but then fail to escape the battle.

Final Fantasy Resonance releases on PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S and PC on September 24, 2026. A code was provided by Square Enix for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5 Pro.