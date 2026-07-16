Final Fantasy Resonance Story Length Revealed, and It’s Massive

Square Enix has officially revealed how long it will take to beat Final Fantasy Resonance, and JRPG fans have plenty to look forward to. According to the developer, the upcoming HD-2D Final Fantasy RPG can take up to 80 hours to fully complete. Square Enix also revealed a long list of gameplay features, including returning heroes, Espers, minigames, and more.

Final Fantasy Resonance Can Take Up to 80 Hours to Complete

Screenshot: Square Enix

We are still months away from the Final Fantasy Resonance release date on October 22, 2026. However, Square Enix recently released a new trailer that revealed major details about the HD-2D Final Fantasy title. More importantly, the developer confirmed how long it will take to beat Final Fantasy Resonance.

Videos by VICE

Final Fantasy Resonance Campaign Length:

Main Story: 30 to 40 hours to complete

30 to 40 hours to complete Full Completion: 60 to 80 hours

According to Square Enix, Final Fantasy Resonance‘s story length is 30 to 40 hours long. However, players who want to 100% complete the game will have to put in double the time at around 80 hours. Of course, this doesn’t factor in individual playstyles. Still, that’s a pretty chonky runtime and will no doubt be music to JRPG fans’ ears.

Every Final Fantasy Resonance Feature Revealed So Far

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix didn’t just stop at the game’s story length; they also revealed major Final Fantasy Resonance features as well. The publisher posted a pretty detailed list of mechanics and features that will be in the 2D pixel RPG.

For your convenience, here is every Final Fantasy Resonance feature that has been revealed so far:

26 Final Fantasy Visions to collect throughout the game

Visions are crystallized essences of legendary Final Fantasy heroes

Strengthen your bond with each Vision to unlock powerful new abilities

Acquire new Visions by visiting Sanctums of Light on the world map

Forge powerful weapons using Adamantite materials

Summon iconic Final Fantasy Espers, including Ifrit, Shiva, Titan, Odin, and more

Espers fight alongside you for three turns before unleashing a devastating signature attack

Collect Tablet Shards to unlock valuable rewards and items

Explore a variety of towns, cities, and hub locations

Fast travel is unlocked early, making exploration easier

Take part in unique minigames found across different towns

Play the Mog Tag minigame

Test your reflexes in the classic Jump Rope minigame

Choose from three difficulty settings: Casual, Normal, and Expert

Challenge powerful Final Fantasy enemies in the Colosseum for exclusive rewards

Collect all Twelve Legendary Arms, the game’s ultimate weapons

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While the lengthy campaign is the headline, Square Enix also appears to be packing Final Fantasy Resonance with plenty of optional content and side activities. From classic Espers and collectible Visions to the Colosseum and multiple minigames, there looks to be plenty to keep players busy beyond the main story.

All Confirmed Returning Final Fantasy Characters in Final Fantasy Resonance

As we mentioned above, Final Fantasy Resonance has a mechanic called “Visions,” which allows players to recruit iconic Final Fantasy heroes from the series’ long history. While Square Enix has only confirmed a handful of returning characters so far, the lineup already spans multiple generations of the franchise. Here is a list of every returning Final Fantasy character we know about so far:

Cecil Harvey: Final Fantasy IV (1991)

Screenshot: Square Enix

Bartz Klauser: Final Fantasy V (1992)

Screenshot: Square Enix

Squall Leonhart: Final Fantasy VIII (1999)

Screenshot: Square Enix

Zidane Tribal: Final Fantasy IX (2000)

Screenshot: Square Enix

Tidus: Final Fantasy X (2001)

Screenshot: Square Enix

Based on everything Square Enix has shown so far, Final Fantasy Resonance is shaping up to be much more than just a nostalgic throwback. Between its lengthy campaign, dozens of Visions to collect, classic Espers, optional activities, and returning heroes from across the franchise, the RPG looks packed with content. With its October 22 release date still a few months away, it will be interesting to see what else Square Enix reveals before players finally get their hands on the game.