‘Final Fantasy Tactics’ Remaster Adds Major Game-Changing Feature

Square Enix has revealed a new feature being added to Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles that drastically changes the way the game is played. FFT fans will now be able to play the tactical RPG in a new mode that is similar to Triangle Strategy.

‘Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles’ Adds Top-Down Combat

Screenshot: Square Enix

If you’ve ever played the original 1997 Final Fantasy Tactics, one of the trickier aspects of the RPG is moving around the map. While the game shows you the square spaces you can move to, the 3D environment could sometimes block your view. However, Square Enix has revealed that Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles has added a new top-down view you can instantly access in battle.

Videos by VICE

The Japanese developer unveiled the new feature in a June 25 post on Twitter. “The Tactical View can be used not only when selecting deployed units but also during battle, so make use of it to keep track of the positions of allied and enemy units as well as the state of the stage.” Square Enix also attached a video to demonstrate the new feature, and it’s as awesome as it sounds.

While some FFT fans want a faithful adaptation of the PlayStation classic, many praised the new combat camera. The tactical view feature specifically drew comparisons to Square Enix’s other tactical RPG, Triangle Strategy. Given that the 2022 title was basically a spiritual successor of Final Fantasy Tactics, it’s neat to see Square re-introduce the feature for The Ivalice Chronicles.

‘FFT’ Tactical View Is A Game Changer

Screenshot: Twitter @FFT_TIC

As a massive fan of the original Final Fantasy Tactics, I actually think Tactical View is one of the more important features they have announced so far. It not only drastically improves battles, but does so without changing the game’s combat gameplay.

It’s not just about being able to move your character without an obstructed view. The new top-down view also allows you to see the entire battlefield. This makes planning out moves in advance much easier. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles director Kazutoyo Maehiro has also confirmed that the remaster will have a “classic” mode.

So, players who truly want to experience the original still can. And while I yearn to re-live the experience I had on my PlayStation back in the ’90s, I’m, for one, going to be using the new features. At least from everything I’ve seen so far about the Final Fantasy Tactics remaster, every new feature has been tasteful without messing with the game’s core design.