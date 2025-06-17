‘Final Fantasy Tactics’ Remaster Makes Major Change to ‘FF7’ Cloud Cameo

Square Enix has revealed that they made new changes to how Cloud Strife is featured in Final Fantasy Tactics – The Ivalice Chronicles. The upcoming FFT remaster will give players new options to unlock the beloved FF7 protagonist.

‘Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles’ Includes New ‘FF7’ Cloud Feature

Screenshot: Square Enix

In a June 17 interview with Famitsu, Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles director Kazutoyo Maehiro opened up about new features being added to the remaster. During the conversation, the Square Enix developer revealed that his team had made substantial changes to how the game features Cloud Strife. According to Maehiro, players will now be able to get the FF7 protagonist much earlier in the game’s new “Standard” mode.

Videos by VICE

“Also, the timing of Cloud becoming a companion was late in the original version and it was quite difficult to use. But this time, like Lion War, he becomes a companion early, making it easier to train him. The game balance itself has been adjusted quite a bit, so in that sense, ‘Standard’ is the most recommended. If you’ve played the original version a lot, some people may choose ‘Tactical’ from the beginning though.”

This is great news, as the new change will actually allow you to use the FF7 protagonist for a larger portion of the game. In the 1997 original Final Fantasy Tactics, Cloud could only be unlocked in Chapter 4. The only problem is, this was the last section of the story! So, in FFT The Ivalice Chronicles, we will now have more time to train FF7‘s Cloud as a teammate and build him up to be more powerful.

All New ‘FFT The Ivalice Chronicles’ Features

Screenshot: Square Enix

Cloud isn’t the only thing getting a makeover in The Ivalice Chronicles, as the FFT remaster has many new features. Square Enix and Kazutoyo Maehiro recently did a series of interviews where they revealed many new additions in the game.

For your convenience, here is a summary of every new Final Fantasy Tactics feature announced so far via Genki:

Enhanced version for modern platforms

Based on the original FF Tactics game

Brand new UI

Uses the original’s music

New added conversations written by OG Director Yasumi Matsuno

Script edited and rewritten by OG Writer Yasumi Matsuno for voice over

Fully voiced in Japanese and English

3 difficulty options: Casual, Standard and Tactical

Can change difficulty at any time

Fast forward, auto save during battles and other QoL enhancements

You can get Cloud as a companion much earlier in the game

For those worried about the new changes, FFT Ivalice Chronicles also includes the original 1997 game in its package. And based on statements by Kazutoyo Maehiro, the “Tactics” mode will also cater to those wanting the original experience. So, regardless if you are a new or returning player, Final Fantasy Tactics The Ivalice Chronicles has something for everyone.