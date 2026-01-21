FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Review – One of Switch 2’s Best Ports

When Final Fantasy VII Remake first released in 2020, I was blown away by the scope & scale of the project. It wasn’t just a remaster of the PS1 classic, but a complete reimagining of the iconic 1997 RPG. Thankfully, the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Switch 2 port is every bit as impressive. Square Enix has gone to great lengths to preserve this masterpiece for the handheld console.

Final Fantasy VII Remake on Switch 2: Portable Performance

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

If you would have told me years ago that I would one day be able to play Final Fantasy VII Remake portably, I would have been skeptical. When the game originally launched, it was still two years away from the release of the Steam Deck. The ASUS ROG Ally wouldn’t launch until 2023. And at the time, the Nintendo Switch was limited in terms of its performance with third-party AAA ports.

However, a lot has changed with the release of FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE. After spending countless hours replaying the PS4 title on the Switch 2, I can say the game looks and runs fantastic. Visually, it looks absolutely stunning on the Nintendo’s handheld console. Square Enix has found a perfect balance with the compromises they’ve made to get Final Fantasy VII Remake to run well, while also looking incredible graphically.

Screenshot: Square Enix, Nintendo

From the lighting reflecting off Cloud’s Buster Sword to the sparks flying around Mako Reactor 1, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is really impressive on the Switch 2. However, for me, the most standout achievement of the new port is its lighting. Even with the lower resolution and anti-aliasing, I was genuinely surprised at how cinematic the game still looked while playing Final Fantasy VII Remake on the go.

Why Final Fantasy VII Remake Works So Well on Switch 2

Screenshot: Square Enix, Nintendo

FF7 Remake is an interesting game, as it largely focuses on the first quarter of the 1997 RPG. For anyone who’s played the PS1 classic, you know this means that it largely takes place in Midgar before the larger open-world sections of the game. As a result, players will spend most of INTERGRADE exploring semi-open-world linear sections of the city.

However, I think this actually plays to the strengths of the Switch 2 console. While playing the game in portable mode, it feels like you are exploring this vast city that is incredibly detailed. But the Switch 2 also doesn’t get overwhelmed, and its performance is always stable. Even when the game dumps you into larger open areas in the story, Remake still runs smoothly without a hitch.

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Even INTERGRADE’s combat system is perfect for Nintendo’s portable console. FF7 Remake specifically has a hybrid battle system which balances real-time action attacks with traditional RPG combat. The action can be paused with the push of a button. Because you will constantly be juggling between the two modes of combat, the lower frame rates in handheld mode are, in my opinion, barely noticeable.

A New Final Fantasy VII Experience for Old and New Fans

Screenshot: Brent Koepp

Whether you are a long-time FF7 fan or a newcomer, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is worth playing. For longtime fans of the series, Remake not only expands on the original story, but it also adds to the game in some pretty exciting ways. While 1997 still holds up today, newcomers will find the game’s cinematic graphics and storytelling easier to jump into.

But I actually think director Naoki Hamaguchi has done an incredible job making you really care about these characters. Cloud, in particular, is given a lot more depth compared to his original introduction. And if you aren’t completely head over heels in love with Brianna White’s adaptation of Aerith by the time Remake’s credits roll, then you might not have a heart. Jokes aside, the performances in INTERGRADE are some of the best I’ve ever seen.

Is FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Worth Buying on Switch 2?

Screenshot: Square Enix, Nintendo

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE is not only one of the best ports on the Nintendo Switch 2, it’s easily one of the best games available on the new console. From its jaw-dropping graphics to its stellar performance, this AAA port packs a punch. Whether you play it in docked or handheld mode, Square Enix has faithfully adapted the cinematic masterpiece to Nintendo’s hybrid console without any major compromises.

Verdict: Best In Its Class (5/5)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE will be available January 22, 2026, on Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X|S. A code was provided for the sake of review. Reviewed on Switch 2.