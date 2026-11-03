‘Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold’ Just Got a Stunning New Trailer Ahead of Its 2027 Release

Final Fantasy XIV lets players explore one vast, mythical world after another, with expansions that let the story unfold again and again. Now Final Fantasy fans are looking forward to the upcoming Evercold expansion, set to drop in February 2027. A new trailer has just dropped, offering tantalizing glimpses into what awaits gamers next year.

The trailer opens with a shot of a world painted entirely in cold shades – pale blue, white, and gray – with icy columns that twist up and around each other, framing what look to be platforms composed of large, frozen flowers. Other shots show the environments floating in dome-like vessels, with swaths of green grass, thatched villages, and a fierce wind whipping banners up into the air like grasping fingers. Beyond these, the trailer shows hints of a world made of fire and shadow, with dark buildings framed by ochre trees and a hulking sky, along with rivers of lava flowing over the rocks.

Videos by VICE

Players also get a glimpse of what appears to be a beautiful, sprawling house, a foggy city lit with lamps, and what looks to be the interior of a ship covered with glowing mushrooms. But it’s more than just enticingly beautiful environments. The trailer teases creatures the player may face in the game, including what appears to be a massive serpent, leaning into the Norse mythology references that fans have glimpsed in previous teasers.

The first trailer for the Evercold expansion premiered earlier this year at Final Fantasy XIV Fanfest. Players can explore the Fourth, as the world succumbs to the frozen grasp of ever-expanding ice. Since the main game and the expansions are connected, Evercold will pick up where the previous expansion – Dawntrail – left off, kicking off a new chapter called the Godless Saga.

Play video

A New ‘Final Fantasy XIV: Evercold’ Trailer Teases a Frozen World Full of Surprises

Evercold will be the sixth expansion campaign following the main game, A Realm Reborn, released in 2013. In addition to new locations, each expansion adds new jobs, the various classes available for characters. Players can also customize character appearance, including tattoos and scars, and choose their character’s birthday.

The first expansion, Heavensward, lets players explore the nation of Ishgard, which is plagued by dragons. Heavensward introduced three jobs, including the Dark Knight, where players could wield a mighty broadsword and the power of darkness. Next came Stormblood in the Garlean Empire. Players could choose between two new jobs, the Red Mage or the Samurai.

Following Stormblood, the third expansion came in 2019 under the name Shadowbringers. As the title suggests, the world of this expansion is plunged into darkness, but players can combat the shadows with one of two jobs introduced in the chapter – the Dancer or the Gunbreaker, whose weapon is a gunblade charged by aether. The fourth expansion, Endwalker, featured the Sage and the Reaper jobs. Dawntrail followed in 2024.

Although the expansion was initially planned for January, Evercold will officially release on February 23 of next year.