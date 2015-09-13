Final Point in US Open Men’s Doubles Game is Nasty-Frenetic

What a finish! Herbert/Mahut save the best point for last & beat Murray/Peers 6-4, 6-4 for the title. @Chase #usopen http://t.co/YB57aSXzon

— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2015



Yesterday, French doubles partners Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert shut down Britain’s Jamie Murray and Australia’s John Peers 6-4, 6-4, ending the game with the kind of point you could hardly expect from an in-Matrix ping-pong match.

The British-Australian pair had hopes for a first Grand Slam men’s doubles title, but missed out—as they had in Wimbledon, where they also finished as runners-up. Tough break. But an entertaining tough break.