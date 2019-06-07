Finalists Announced for VICE Australia x IGTV Film Contest

The entries are in for the VICE Australia x IGTV Film Contest, and the competition is fierce. The theme for this year’s contest was “Future”: we wanted to see what it’s like to live in Australia today, and what it might be like in the years to come. Is our future defined by identity? Politics? Culture? Technology? We asked, and you answered.

An overwhelming number of submissions were made from all over Australia, exhibiting a vast array of creative talent. Many of the short films demonstrated collaborations between artists, musicians, photographers, and graphic designers. We watched short documentaries on people’s life stories, silent pieces, and many different versions of what the “Australian” story meant to you.

Now we’re excited to announce the five short films that have been selected as competition finalists. Each presented diverse perspectives and unique storytelling abilities to reflect what it means to live in Australia—and envision what it might look like in the future.

Our finalists are:

Title: Fier

Director: Kerrod Cooper (NSW) and Darren Luk (NSW)

Synopsis: A re-telling of the myth of Narcissus, set in modern day Australia. How do we perceive ourselves in this day and age and beyond? Technology is ever present, and in a world of social media, what is your true identity?

Title: YAYALAND

Director: Andrew Yee (NSW)

Synopsis: YAYALAND is about how interpreting the youth, struggles, and melancholy around us can give birth to colourful imagined worlds in which we inhabit.

Title: The Gift

Director: Sara Glaoua (TAS)

Synopsis: Matios is a young Ethiopian refugee living in Tasmania with dreams of becoming a professional soccer player.

Title: IGTV

Director: Grace Tan (NSW)

Synopsis: Intercepting the IGTV airwaves to deliver a message. In the future, a virus spreads through screens infecting everyone online.. It takes away the power of peoples’ ability to talk or hear. One girl intercepts with a new way of communicating, a new language that comes from the body based on dance and movement. This is how they share their stories.

Title: Statistically Significant Other

Director: Cielo Croci (VIC)

Synopsis: Daniel is a little nervous about proposing to Lucy, so he asks his phone to figure out if it’s a good idea.

At a festival event next week, one winner will be selected by a panel of experts and tastemakers and awarded $5000 in prize money, as well as $2,500 for rental cameras and lenses furnished by Panavision. There will also be a People’s Choice Award presented for one of the films.

The IGTV Film Festival invites the public to attend the Sydney Film Festival Hub (open 5pm to 12am, June 6th to 16th) where they can view all the finalists’ films and vote for a People’s Choice Award. The winner will be announced at a special event on June 11—and if you’re around Sydney you can register for tickets here and go check out the films for yourself!