Finally, a Game Boy for Large Adult Sons

The beautiful monstrosity above is the largest functioning Game Boy in existence. At more than three feet tall and two feet wide, it plays all the games that were released on Nintendo’s original handheld. The project is the work of 21-year-old student Ilhan Ünal of Brussels, Belgium.

“The Game Boy was a huge part of many people’s childhood, including my own,” he said in a press release from the Guinness World Records, which has deemed his creation the world’s largest Game Boy in the recently released Guinness World Records Gamer’s Edition 2018. “I was obsessed with my Game Boy as a kid, so I wanted to create something that would put a smile on little Ilhan’s face, and hopefully on the face of anyone who is a big kid at heart.”

Videos by VICE

Ünal spent a month in a lab constructing the thing and it’s fully functional and plays all of the old cartridges. It’s a beauty, but the scaled up graphics of games meant for tiny resolutions may look off on the giant screen. Also, button presses once meant to happen with the twist of a thumb now take a flick of the wrist.

Still, I wouldn’t mind playing The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening on this bad boy.