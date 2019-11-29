Finally, A Look at Some of Canada’s First Legal Edibles

The wait for legal edibles is almost over.

Legal weed is cool and all, but for many people, edibles are more appealing than flower. They (should) taste good, don’t smell, they’re easier on the throat, and their effects are often completely different than the high you would get from smoking.

Canada technically legalized edibles on October 17, but due to Health Canada’s vetting process, the earliest they’ll be available for sale is December 17.

Most major licensed producers have been developing their products for years, in some cases pairing up with established beverage and food brands.

Here’s a look at some of the products that will soon be available:

Canopy Growth

Canopy announced its edibles lineup this week, and it includes THC and CBD-infused mixed drinks, mixers, and chocolates.

Penelope and Tonic contains two milligrams of THC. Photo via CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation

Tweed RTD (ready to drink)

These drinks named in part after the weed strains they contain come in several flavours including Penelope (hybrid) and Tonic, Bakerstreet and Ginger Ale, and Houndstooth and Soda. Each 355-millilitre can contains 2 milligrams of THC (a pretty small dose). The latter two also contain 1.5 mg of CBD.

Tweed Distilled Cannabis can be used to mix drinks. Photo via CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation

Tweed Distilled Cannabis



Canopy has also made a line of mixers that you can use to make your own drinks (remember, booze and weed do not make good bedfellows.) Each 150-ml bottle contains a total of 10 mg of THC. The penelope flavour also contains 7.5 mg of CBD. They will be on sale early next year.

Houseplant Grapefruit and Lemon

Both of these drinks, from the brand founded by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, contain 2.5 mg of THC per 355-ml can.

Quatreau sparkling water contains 20 mg of CBD. Photo via CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation

Quatreau sparkling waters



These flavoured sparkling waters come in cucumber and mint and passion fruit and guava (20 mg of CBD in each) as well as ginger and lime and blueberry acai (two mg of THC and two mg CBD in each).

Deep Space is Canopy’s most potent THC beverage. Photo via CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation

Deep Space

This drink, vaguely described as a “carbonated beverage, dark coloured with a bold, full flavour” has 10 mg of THC, which is Health Canada’s THC limit per package of edibles.

Each Bean & Bud medallion contains five mg of THC. Photo via CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation

Chocolate



Canopy is offering a couple types of dark chocolate. Bean & Bud is 70 percent dark chocolate, “crafted from beans grown in a bird sanctuary in Dominican Republic.” Lol. There are two “medallions” per pack, each containing five mg of THC.

Tokyo Smoke is also offering a dark chocolate bar containing five pieces, two mg of THC per piece.

The Tweed milk chocolate bar is made with the Penelope strain and each of the four squares contains 2.5 mg of THC and 1.8 mg of CBD.

Aurora Cannabis

Aurora is releasing chocolates, gummies, and mints and says its products will be among the first to hit the shelves. But it hasn’t revealed price points or specific dates of availability.

Aurora’s chocolates will contain two mg of THC per piece. Photo via Aurora Cannabis

Chocolate



Aurora is releasing three varieties of chocolate, including sea salt and caramel milk chocolate, 64 percent dark chocolate, and half spheres chocolate (literally chocolates shaped like half spheres.) Each piece contains two mg of THC.

Each Aurora gummy contains two mg of THC. p

Gummies



There are five flavours for gummies: blue raspberry, red raspberry, grape, pineapple, and peach. Each gummy contains two mg of THC or 10 mg of CBD. They will be sold in packages of five.

Mints

Gone are the days of reeking like weed smoke. Weed-infused mints are here. Aurora’s mints come in two flavours: spearmint and peppermint. Each mint contains two mg of THC; they’re sold in five packs.

Tilray

Tilray subsidiary High Park will be releasing a number of edible products through various subsidiaries and partnerships, according to a news release. Thought the details haven’t been released, the products will include baked goods, a baking oil, infused chocolates, mints, gummies, and THC and CBD drinks.

