Finally, Someone Put Martin Lawrence in ‘Game of Thrones’

Why are there so many stories about people in the present day traveling back in time to the Middle Ages? Mark Twain might have been first, but he wasn’t last—there was a Whoopi Goldberg movie, and that Michael Crichton book, and even one episode of Transformers where Optimus Prime goes back in time to scare King Arthur shitless with his shape-shifting metallic form.

But the pinnacle of the genre, the moment when the medieval fish-out-of-water story peaked, was 2001’s Martin Lawrence vehicle, Black Knight. (The Wishbone story A Pup in King Arthur’s Court is a close second.)

Black Knight may have been an epic failure in the box office, and Martin Lawrence might be better remembered for his groundbreaking roles in Blue Streak and Big Momma’s House, but that movie’s got jokes, man.

Thankfully, someone else must still appreciate the greatness that is Black Knight, because a new video splices Martin Lawrence’s jersey-wearing hero into Westeros as a new character in the Game of Thrones world.

What can I say, I been tryina tell y’all winter was comin for years. Marty Mar was the original Jon Snow — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar)May 25, 2016

This is a fan-made mash-up video, obviously, but seeing as how this new season of Game of Thrones has gone completely off book, maybe the writers will see this, realize GoT could use a few more fart jokes, and whip up a quick three-episode arc for Martin—unless the guy’s too busy working on Bad Boys 3.