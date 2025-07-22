Finally, You Can Buy a Scooter That Goes 100 MPH

The Bo Turbo is a two-wheeled speed demon birthed by ex-Formula One engineers. They’re clearly misusing their talents as they attempt to see how quickly a human being can become liquefied while speeding along on a 100-mile-an-hour scooter.

Developed by UK-based Bo, the Turbo is the e-scooter no one needs. But some guy with too much money will buy and ride straight into Hell. It hits 100 miles per hour, has a 150-mile range, and costs $29,500.

This… thing packs a 24,000-watt dual-motor propulsion system and a 1,800Wh battery—that’s enough juice to fast-charge 1,500 iPhones or launch a human into the clouds, never to be seen again, but every so often, people say that the rain tastes like him. Aerodynamic intakes funnel air to prevent the thing from overheating.

It sounds like a silly niche experiment you’d see replayed on the Red Bull channel ad nauseam. And to be fair, it kind of is. But Bo insists this is more than just a PR stunt.

They plan to break the world speed record for scooters at Bonneville Speed Week next month. And if you’ve got the cash and a death wish, you can buy one. One collector in Madrid already has.

The Turbo’s creation, according to Bo CEO Oscar Morgan, is less about practical transportation and more about pushing the limits of engineering in an industry that basically dares you to do something reckless. There’s no universal speed cap on e-scooters in many places, so Bo took that as a personal challenge.

Their design philosophy seems to be guided by the philosophy of John Hammond from Jurassic Park, as described by Ian Malcolm: “Your scientists are so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think they should.”

Not only because it sounds like someone is absolutely going to die with this thing, but also, more broadly, who is this for? Most cities can barely handle 20 mph Bird scooters. There is not a single metropolitan area on earth that needs a scooter dodging and weaving through traffic at anything greater than the mild-jog speed of most scooters.

Besides, is putting a powerful engine in a small thing to make it go fast all that impressive? Of course, it will make it go fast. There’s less weight. Not breaking any ground here. Put a public bus engine in a Honda Civic, and it’ll be the fastest thing on wheels.

We all know this already. Make something else go fast. Make a dump truck that can top 200 mph, leaving a fiery trail of trash in its wake. That’ll be impressive.