Finance Bro Quits Job in a Blaze of Glory, Sprays Champagne All Over Boss’s Stuff

“Most recently, Francesco was an equity research analyst covering publicly-listed consumer companies for an institutional broker-dealer in Manhattan,” Francesco Pellegrino’s LinkedIn profile says. And when he says ‘most recently,’ he means it: He worked as an equity research analyst at Sidoti & Co. until the end of last month, which is when he quit by breaking his keyboard, spraying his boss’ office with Champagne, and listening to Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.

As first reported by the New York Post, Pellegrino started posting his own Dom Perignon-covered sendoff at 10:12 PM, when he let himself into the office of his boss, Peter Sidoti. “Fuck you Peter I quit,” he posted on his Instagram story as a tinny version of Young Jeezy’s “I Luv It” (“Stay on top, Lord knows I’m gon’ try/And live for the moment, Lord knows I’m gon’ die”) played on his phone’s speaker.

The next 90-plus minutes were a blur of bad decisions and questionable music choices. He uncorked multiple bottles of Dom, spraying it on his boss’ floor, on his office nameplate, on another nondescript carpet, on a pile of business cards he scattered down the hall, and all over his own plaid button-down shirt. “May the bridges that I burn light the way,” he writes. A.S.A.P. Rocky, Eminem and PNAU were all featured on the soundtrack of his dramatic farewell. At some point, a can of White Claw hard seltzer ended up in a fish tank.

“I don’t care that he’s our youngest publishing senior analyst (shameless plug) get me his paper files… HE’S REPLACEABLE,” he writes, claiming that it was a quote from Sidoti. He then moved on to the “electric files,” password protecting his computer and breaking the keyboard. He apparently found someone else’s computer, which he used to type a concise resignation letter, which reads “FUCK YOU, I QUIT.”

This video is basically the bro’ed out offspring of Reddit’s r/sadcringe and r/cringeanarchy subreddits. If we had to select what is either the highest or lowest point, it would either be when he soundtracked a clip he described as “The End of an Era” with Whitney Houston’s “How Will I Know,” or the fact that he played Sam Hunt’s “Break Up in a Small Town” (“I guess that’s just how it goes/When you break up in a small town”) as he signed his four-word resignation letter.

The Post believes that the incident occurred at the end of June; Pellegrino’s Instagram account has since been deactivated. Although no one knows what exactly prompted him to make his point by wasting several hundred bucks’ worth of bubbly, an unnamed source at Sidoti & Company told the outlet that he “believed he was underpaid.”

When Peter Sidoti was contacted about Pellegrino’s after-hours office trashing, he said “I don’t even know how to respond.” He then hung up the phone.