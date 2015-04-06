Find ‘Invisible Man’ Liu Bolin at a New Gallery Exhibition in Paris

The art of camouflage is alive and well in the work of internationally-renowned “invisible man,” artist Liu Bolin. Currently on display at Paris’ Galerie Paris-Beijing as part of a personal exhibition dedicated to his recent pieces, a set of previously unreleased works called Target – Chinese Fans fuses Western and Chinese art traditions, marking a lavish departure from the Hiding in the City series that made him famous.

The series expands Bolin’s burgeoning experiments with chameleon-like group portraits, which we explored in a documentary last year. Blending decadent golden fans with models meticulously postured in the tradition of classic Renaissance paintings, the new pieces are something like if Rembrandt’s The Anatomy Lesson had a baby with Wen Zhengming‘s Ming dynasty era Orchids and Bamboo. The effect is a stunning conversation between two longstanding artistic traditions, presenting the Taoist search for harmony alongside the Western flair for Humanism.

More of Bolin’s recent artworks will be on display alongside Target – Chinese Fans, including Pharmacy, Cancer in the Village, and Meat Factory, each of which feature the artist’s silhouette hidden within. New sculptures, like the propoganda-lampooning Fist, barbed wire-laced Freedom Web, and tabloid-spackled Magazines are on display as well.

Like the cherry on top of an invisible sundae, the exhibition even reveals the staging secrets behind his performances, offering a glimpse behind the curtain of Bolin’s collaboration with artist Rero, Hiding in the City – Wall (Paris, 2013), in which Bolin blended into a wall-sized extract of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with its words crossed out. All of this combines to create the freshest repertoire of “The Invisible Man’s” work on the planet. Check out the catalog in the images below:

Target – Chinese Fans

Target – Chinese Fans

Target – Chinese Fans

Cancer Village

Hiding in the City – Wall

Liu Bolin removes his face paint for

.

Hiding in the City – Wall

Magazine

Fist

Freedom

Liu Bolin will be on display at Galerie Paris-Beijing in Paris through May 20, 2015.

