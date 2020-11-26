Find Out Which Lockdown Tier Your Region Is Going Into

The government has just announced the details of the post-lockdown tier system, which is stricter all round than the one we had in October. A full list has been published on the government’s website.

Lots of places have been placed in Tier 2, or “high alert”. This category includes London, almost everywhere in the Home Counties and the South East, Liverpool, York and Bath; and Bournemouth, Gloucestershire and Devon in the South West.

In Tier 2, you can visit pubs, bars and restaurants, but last orders are at 10PM and venues must shut at 11PM. Table service must be implemented and alcohol can only be served with “a substantial meal”. Other indoor venues, such as cinemas and theatres, are allowed to reopen.

You’re not allowed to visit anybody indoors at home, but you can meet up outside as long as you stick to “the rule of six”. Spectators are allowed at sporting events, gigs performances, but in strictly limited numbers.

A significant number of regions have been placed in Tier 3, meaning “very high alert”. This includes the entirety of the North East (including cities like Newcastle, Sunderland and Durham); Manchester and its surroundings, Leeds, Sheffield, Birmingham, Nottingham, Leicester and Bristol. Kent and Slough are only two South East areas in this tier.

Life under Tier 3 will be a whole lot stricter. You won’t be able to visit pubs, cafes, or restaurants, except for takeaways. All other indoor venues will remain closed. You will only allowed to socialise in indoor or outdoor venues with people from your own household or support bubble.

You will, however, be able to meet up with people outside of your household in some public spaces like parks, beaches and the countryside, as long as you abide by the rule of six. You can play outdoor sports and exercise outside, as long as this doesn’t involve close contact.

Practically nowhere on mainland England has been placed in Tier 1, or “medium alert”, which is the most relaxed category. But good news if you live in Cornwall, Isles of Scilly or the Isle of White: you’ll be able to socialise indoors with groups of up to six people, and all hospitality venues apart from clubs will be allowed to open, as long as they provide table service and close by 11 PM. In terms of public events, basically everything is allowed as long as numbers are limited and the venue has been made COVID-secure.

But don’t think you can dodge the harsher restrictions by renting an AirBnb in Cornwall – the government advises that those in Tier 3 areas should steer clear of travelling to or staying overnight in all other parts of the UK.