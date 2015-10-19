Find Out Why Matt Lange is Deadmau5′ Secret Weapon

Although Los Angeles-based producer Matt Lange has been developing his own take on dark, driving, futurist house and techno for a half-decade now, the buzz around him kicked into overdrive after Deadmau5 publicly lauded his new material and agreed to put out Lange’s stellar album Ephemera on his Mau5trap imprint this past September.



The album has been widely celebrated for merging high-brow thematics and technical skill with an irrefutable dance-ability that pleases chinstrokers and ragers alike.

Now we’ve got Matt Lange ON DECK, and the 50-minute selection is quite the dark journey. Bookended by Lange originals, the mix cheats a penchant for Drumcode with tracks by Sasha Carassi and Nicole Moudaber alongside tunes from Scuba and Oxia.

The whole vibe sits somewhere between the dancefloor, the stratosphere, and the dying thoughts of some mechanized being. Imagine The BPM Festival, just on the moon. It’s bold moves from the Mau5trap camp and it seems Deadmau5 has taken personal responsibility for smartening up the EDM palate.

Tracklist:

MattLange – Ephemera [mau5trap]MattLange – Removes Me [mau5trap]

Scuba – Glacial [innervisions]

MattLange – You’ll Remember Me [mau5trap]

Sasha Carassi – The Hard Parade [drumcode]

Nervo – Haute Mess (ANNA Remix) [ultra]

Nicole Moudaber – Bittersweet [drumcode]

Oxia – Whole Life [8bit]

MattLange – Hyperwarp [mau5trap]

MattLange – Ripples [mau5trap]

MattLange – My Love Aside [mau5trap]