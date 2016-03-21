Finding Out Your Records’ BPM Just Got Easier

If you’re ever attempted to DJ vinyl-only, then you know that mixing two records together doesn’t always sound as good as you’d expect. There are a lot of reasons this can happen, but a new website called Disconest seeks to solve a few common snags by compiling metadata including the musical key, BPM, and time signature of your records, which should certainly be helpful to beginners.

Digital programs like Traktor and hardware like CDJs have software built-in to deal with this kind of thing, but if you prefer to go analog-only then this could make your life a lot easier.

Speaking to The Vinyl Factory, developer Karl Tryggvason explained: “Disconest was borne out of an itch I had when comparing vinyl dj-ing to its digital counterpart,” he said. “Off course [sic.] proper djs should know their records but it can still be good to see at a glance whether this tune is 120 or 125 bpm or if it was in C or D major.”

The site works by sourcing information from both The Echo Nest and Discogs databases. It’s still a work in progress, but you should check it out here.

