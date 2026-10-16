Finished ‘Crystal Lake’? This Horror Game Should Be Your Next Trip to Summer Camp.

For Friday the 13th fans, an exciting day has finally arrived: the prequel show centered on Pamela Voorhees and Crystal Lake has hit Peacock. And if the eight-episode series isn’t enough to whet their appetite, or their machete, Supermassive Games has a solution.

The studio behind Until Dawn released The Quarry back in 2022, which also features a summer camp whose cabins may never see campers again.

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What makes ‘The Quarry’ a great follow-up to ‘Crystal Lake’?

While The Quarry isn’t centered on one lost child or a mother bent on vengeance, it still shares plenty with the Voorhees family and their world. For one thing, it’s set at a summer camp, though the story starts at the end of the season rather than showing would-be counselors preparing for an influx of kids. Hacket’s Quarry, like Crystal Lake, is a beautiful setting in the middle of the woods. Its picturesque setting stands in stark contrast to the horrors the main characters face before the night is through.

Another thread tying these two franchises together is the main characters, their jobs, and their romantic entanglements. Crystal Lake is led by Linda Cardellini as Pamela, but it also features a pair of camp counselors who pay more attention to each other than the campers – including Jason. All six playable main characters in the game worked as counselors at Hackett’s Quarry, and another important character, Mr. Hackett, runs the camp.

Similarly, The Quarry features young counselors whose feelings for each other are central to the story. Whether it’s Emma and Jacob, whose summer romance fizzles once summer is over, or Abigail and Nick, who didn’t quite have the courage to admit their feelings, romance plays a crucial role in the story.

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‘The quarry’ Lets ‘Friday the 13th’ Fans Decide Who Survives the Night

Most importantly, the atmosphere of both Crystal Lake and The Quarry centers on the fear and dread of being hunted in the middle of nowhere. Characters in The Quarry wander the empty camp or the middle of the woods, trying to find one another or escape to safety. One chapter finds playable character Jacob wandering around in a state of undress after he goes to investigate a distant scream during a moonlit swim with Emma.

What sets The Quarry apart from the franchise that inspired it is the audience’s role. Watching a Friday the 13th film or the new TV show offers a few choices – popcorn over potato chips, hiding behind a pillow or ducking under the covers during a scary moment, the original films or the 2009 remake. But when playing The Quarry, choices actually dictate where the story goes, including who survives. It’s like exploring Jason’s world from the safety of the couch, with more control over the story.

Audiences ready to go back to summer camp after bingeing Crystal Lake can play The Quarry on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.