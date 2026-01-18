‘Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Caleb McLaughlin Poke Fun at Conformity Gate on ‘SNL’

The 10th episode of Saturday Night Live Season 51 premiered tonight with guest host Finn Wolfhard and musical guest ASAP Rocky. Wolfhard is fresh off the fifth and final season of Stranger Things which has become one of the show’s most successful seasons of all time.

Wolfhard’s opening monologue heavily references his time growing up as a child star on a huge Netflix set. He pokes fun at fans seeing him go through “puberty,” having his first kiss, and seeing what a woman looks like “down there” (with a clip of a Demogordon). But now Wolfhard wants the public to know he’s a man — and he’s got the facial hair to prove it. He and Marcello Hernández share a drink — which Wolfhard spits into his face — and then he’s joined by two of his Stranger Things co-stars: Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

Videos by VICE

Play video

Later in the show, they join him for a Stranger Things spin-off skit. It follows the gang through the 90s where we see Mike Wheeler in New York City with Dustin Henderson and Lucas Sinclair. They update each other on their relationships when suddenly Mike’s nose starts bleeding. Dustin wonders if it’s secret powers, but Mike assures him it’s just “cocaine.” Because it’s the 90s, duh.

Conformity Gate is canon in the snl universe

There was even a bit for the #ConformityGate truthers. Mike, Dustin and Lucas are transported to Iceland. “You wanna tell me why the hell we’re in Iceland, Mike?” Dustin asks.

“Everything we thought happened was an illusion that was planted by Vecna. He’s still out there,” he responds. “That’s impossible,” protests Dustin. “Seriously, Mike, give me one good reason why we should believe you,” Lucas says. “You want one reason? How about 11,” says Mike, as Kenan Thompson appears dressed as Eleven.

Joe Keery — who portrays the beloved Steve Harrington on the show — cleared the air in an interview with Jack Saunders. “I did, yes,” Keery said when asked if he’s heard about the theory. “I talked about it with Charlie [Heaton]. It’s not true. I think some people are sad to see it go. Unfortunately, I’m here to squash your dreams — there’s no ninth episode.”