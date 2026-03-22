FINNEAS Says Justin Timberlake’s DUI Arrest Footage Is “Funnier” Than He Had “Ever Imagined”

Typically, when a celebrity arrest goes down, you don’t often hear so much about what went down behind the scenes. Moreover, you really don’t expect to see any of the body cam footage of the incident either. Even in the age of paparazzi and all-knowing social media, it’s usually just some rough reporting from TMZ trying to paint the picture. Consequently, when the mugshot of Justin Timberlake after being arrested for a DUI came out, everyone reacted in hysteria.

Now, with a video of the arrest and JT having a meltdown circulating, everyone on social media is getting in on the fun. However, you might not expect a full-blown celebrity to point fingers and laugh too. But FINNEAS, the brother and producer mastermind behind Billie Eilish’s music, couldn’t help but join in with the crowd. In a TikTok comment underneath the police footage, he admitted that the Justin Timberlake arrest was even crazier once he saw actual proof of the incident. “Funnier than I had ever imagined,” he wrote.

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Ultimately, a lot of people were thorny about FINNEAS jumping in with his two cents. One fan responded on X, “Why does this man feel the need to make a stupid comment about literally anything?” However, another person just shrugged their shoulders in solidarity with Janet Jackson years after the infamous Super Bowl debacle.

Naturally, Timberlake had been pretty desperate to keep this footage from coming out to the public. However, once TMZ got their hands on it, the floodgates were open accordingly. In the video, he’s similarly antsy to get out of the predicament. “Guys, I’m just following my friends back to my house,” he pleaded with the police officer.

Then, the officer inquired about the vehicle, to which JT explained that it was a rental car. He noted that he was in town on tour, though the officer was a bit confused. “It’s hard to explain … umm … I’m Justin Timberlake,” he responded.

Regardless of the fame, the policeman made the pop star get out of the car to make sure he could continue driving. This led to a series of sobriety tests, something Timberlake visibly struggled with and said as much. Eventually, friend and designer Estee Stanley got out of her car to attempt to get the officer to let the singer off the hook.

The number one strategy in her eyes was simple: Try to evoke a sense of nostalgia in the officers so they’ll let her friend go.

“Can you guys please just do me a favor ’cause you loved ‘Bye Bye Bye’ or ‘Sexyback’? Do me one favor,” Stanley pleaded. Of course, that didn’t work and the mugshot eventually went viral.