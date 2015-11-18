Finnish Goalie Slashes Opponent Right in the Face

Not cool, Finnish goalie! Not cool at all. Teemu Lassila, netminder for Finnish Elite League club Turun Palloseura, gets salty about some contact behind the boards from Assat’s Josh Gratton. The goaltender turns around and whips his stick right into Gratton’s face. Like, he took a very, very healthy cut at Gratton’s head. And goalie sticks are big!

Gratton, unlike players from other wussier sports, stayed in the game despite leaking blood all over the ice. Lasilla was given a five minute major, a game misconduct, and was ejected from the game because officials would like to discourage players from swinging sticks at each other’s faces. I’m only speculating on that part, though.

