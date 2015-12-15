Finnish Player Sets League Record by Scoring a Hat Trick in 44 Seconds

Think a hat trick is impressive? How about scoring a natural hat trick in under a minute?

Lahti Pelicans defenceman Juha Leimu potted three goals in 44 seconds Tuesday to set a Finnish Liiga record for the fastest hat trick in league history.

Videos by VICE

The Pelicans’ leading goal scorer was aided by his team’s 5-on-3 advantage, but his feat is incredible, nonetheless, and broke Erkki Suokko’s long-standing record. Suokko’s held the previous mark since 1961, when he notched a hat trick in 50 seconds.

Bill Mosienko holds the record for the fastest hat trick in NHL history. He scored three goals during a 21-second span as a member of the Chicago Blackhawks back in 1952.



h/t Puck Daddy