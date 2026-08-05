Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Eshmel Character Creator and Customization Revealed

Nintendo has revealed new details about Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave protagonist Eshmel. Players will be able to use a character creator to customize the main hero, including their body type, skin tone, hairstyle, and hair color.

Who Is Eshmel in Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave?

Screenshot: Nintendo

Despite being announced in 2025, Nintendo has largely kept Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave protagonist Eshmel hidden from marketing. However, during the August 4 Nintendo Direct, the playable character was finally revealed. While some fans were initially upset, believing Eshmel to be a single hero, Nintendo confirmed that players will be able to choose between a male and female version of the Fortune’s Weave avatar.

Videos by VICE

As far as who Eshmel is, they are a time-traveling hero sent into the past in Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave. Here is an official description: “Eshmel is sent into the past, five years prior to the time of the Heroic Games. They are said to be similar to the Herald of the Pale Raven mentioned in a poem from long ago. They wield a spear called ‘The Nameless.’”

Screenshot: Nintendo

The official Fire Emblem account also revealed that in Japan, the character is called “Ishmael” or “Savior.” While there is still a lot we don’t know about Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Eshmel, Nintendo has confirmed that the protagonist is customizable. Below, we will post a breakdown of the Fortune’s Weave character creator and which options you can choose for Eshmel.

All Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Eshmel Customization Options

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave character creator is pretty similar to the ones we saw in Three Houses and Engage. Players will start by choosing a body type for their protagonist and then get additional menus.

Here is a full list of all the customization options you will then have to edit Eshmel:

Customization Option Available Choices Body Type A (Male) or Type B (Female) Skin 12 skin tones Head Four hairstyles: Type A, Type B, Type C, and Type D Hair 16 hair colors Clothes TBD Name TBD

Interestingly, the “Head” option doesn’t actually change Eshmel’s face. The only way to change this is to choose between the male and female versions of the hero. Instead, the Head option chooses your hairstyle. Weirdly, the Hair option is then just for the color variant. I know, it’s a little confusing.

Screenshot: Nintendo

That said, based on the video posted by Nintendo, it does look like you can do quite a bit of customization. And if nothing else, at least players aren’t forced to play as one version of Eshmel and are given gender options alongside several ways to personalize the protagonist. Finally, players will also be able to customize the Fire Emblem avatar’s clothing and name.