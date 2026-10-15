Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Expansion Pass Details Revealed

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is available now and players who have already powered through the game’s campaign can continue their journey with the first wave of expansion pass content.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave Expansion Pass WAves Explained

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Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave launched to very positive reviews from fans and critics in September 2026 and the game is very likely going to be present on a lot of best of the year lists.

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Nintendo is looking to keep the hype going for the latest installment by dropping the title’s first piece of major expansion content just a month after launch. The Expansion Pass allows players to expand the saga with new stories, allies, and more.

“Discover additional stories, enlist gods to your side, and more in DLC for the Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave game. Purchasing the DLC gives you access to all three waves of content as they release.”

The game’s Expansion Pass is available now for $34.99 and it gives players access to the following content as each wave arrives:

Wave 1

Obtain prototype weapons for the four heroes, modeled after Heroes’ Relics from the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game.

Available now.

Wave 2

Enlist the aid of powerful gods, Aurora, Smyrnos, and Jurah, in battle. Plus, you’ll be able to suit up with new wearable outfits.

Wave 2 will release in holiday 2026.

Wave 3

Explore new stories featuring Bertrand, Talimun, Orchel, and Anatolia. Bolster your army with new allies to recruit and classes to unlock.

Wave 3 will arrive in 2027.

Shoppers who don’t own the base game yet will need it to access the Expansion Pass content. There is also a game + Expansion Pass bundle available for $104.99 for shoppers who want to pick up all of the content.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave news and updates as the additional Expansion Pass waves continue to arrive.

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave is available now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2.