Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Release Date and Launch Times Revealed

The Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave release date is almost here. Here is when the highly anticipated strategy RPG launches and will become playable on the Nintendo Switch 2 in every major region.
Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Release Date Explained
The Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave release date is Friday, September 17, 2026. However, the game will technically become playable on September 16 for players on the West Coast in North America.
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According to Nintendo’s official eShop site, digital games that are also sold physically will usually unlock at 9:00 PM PT the night before their listed release date. Therefore, Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave should launch in North America at 9:00 PM PT / 12:00 AM ET.
However, Nintendo doesn’t usually have a simultaneous worldwide release for its major first-party games. Instead, digital pre-orders generally become playable when the game reaches its release date in each eShop region.
As a result, trying to figure out exactly when that is in your region can be a bit confusing. So we have broken down the expected Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave launch times below:
Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Release Times
|Region
|Date
|Local Release Time
|North America (PT)
|September 16
|9:00 PM
|North America (MT)
|September 16
|10:00 PM
|North America (CT)
|September 16
|11:00 PM
|North America (ET)
|September 17
|12:00 AM
|United Kingdom (BST)
|September 17
|12:00 AM
|Europe (CEST)
|September 17
|12:00 AM
|Japan (JST)
|September 17
|12:00 AM
|South Korea (KST)
|September 17
|12:00 AM
|Australia (AEST)
|September 17
|12:00 AM
|New Zealand (NZST)
|September 17
|12:00 AM
Note: Nintendo first-party games typically unlock at midnight in each eShop region. North America is treated as a single region, which translates to 9:00 PM PT on September 16, and 12:00 AM ET on September 17. Regional launch times may vary if Nintendo announces a simultaneous global release.
Unlike games from some third-party publishers, Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave is not expected to launch at the same moment worldwide. This means players in Japan, Australia, and New Zealand should technically gain access to the game earlier than those in North America and Europe due to their local time zones.
All Items in Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Dagdan Edition
Nintendo are also releasing a more expensive edition of the strategy game. The Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Dagdan Collection is priced at $119.99 and includes several physical items themed around the new strategy RPG.
Here is everything included in the Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Dagdan Collection:
- Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave physical game
- SteelBook
- Art Book
- Art Cards
- The Land of Dagda Map
The Dagdan Collection is only available physically and is not being sold as a digital version. As of the time of this article, Nintendo has not announced a digital version of the collector’s edition. Players who want a digital copy of the game will need to purchase the standard Digital Edition separately for $69.99.