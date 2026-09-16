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Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Reviews Call It One of 2026’s Best Games

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave reviews are now live, earning an 89 Metacritic score as critics call it one of 2026’s best games.

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Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave reviews are now live, and the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive is receiving near-universal praise from journalists. Critics have awarded the strategy RPG an 89 score on Metacritic, with IGN and several other outlets even giving it a perfect 10.

When is the Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Review Embargo Date?

Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave Review
Screenshot: Nintendo

The Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave review embargo date was today September 16, 2026. Reviews have officially gone live one day before the strategy RPG launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.

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Based on the first wave of reviews, Intelligent Systems appears to have delivered another major hit for Nintendo. At the time of writing, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave has an 89 Metacritic score based on 53 scored reviews. Impressively, 13 outlets have given the game a perfect score.

IGN for example, awarded Fortune’s Weave a 10 out of 10, writing: “Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave builds upon its strategic arts in ways I couldn’t have anticipated.” VGC also gave it a perfect score, calling the new Switch 2 release “an essential game for fans of Fire Emblem and SRPGs.”

Fire Emblem Fortunes Weave Release Date and Launch Times Revealed
Screenshot: Nintendo

Perhaps most notably, Gamereactor described Fortune’s Weave as “undeniably one of the best titles of the year.” Considering how stacked 2026 has been so far, that is incredibly high praise coming from the outlet.

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Reviews Give It an 89 on Metacritic

Fire Emblem Fortune's Weave Metacritic
Screenshot: Nintendo, Metacritic

Below is a complete list of the currently scored Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave reviews listed on Metacritic:

OutletReview Score
Console Creatures100
Press Start Australia100
Siliconera100
VGC100
Vooks100
IGN100
Loot Level Chill100
Digitally Downloaded100
TechRadar Gaming100
Player 2100
Eurogamer100
Eurogamer Portugal100
TheGamer100
4P.de95
SECTOR.sk95
Video Chums92
Nintenduo91
CGMagazine90
Destructoid90
Gamereactor UK90
Indigo GEEK90
My Nintendo News90
Pocket Tactics90
Wccftech90
GameSpot90
Shacknews90
TheSixthAxis90
IGN Deutschland90
SpazioGames90
Multiplayer.it90
TierraGamer89
Game Informer88
Hobby Consolas88
The Games Machine87
Meristation86
GAMES.CH85
Jeuxvideo.com85
COGconnected82
Areajugones80
Combo Infinito80
Gameliner80
Nintendo Life80
GamesRadar+80
Screen Rant80
Saudi Gamer80
RPG Site80
Giant Bomb80
Metro GameCentral80
IGN Spain80
Checkpoint Gaming75
Gamekult70
XGN70
Gfinity70

Overall, critics have praised Fortune’s Weave for its deep tactical combat, enormous campaign and four interconnected storylines. Some reviewers criticized its slower pacing and overwhelming amount of content, but even the more mixed reviews generally agreed that it is an ambitious new entry in the series.

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Release Date

Fire Emblem Forune's Wave Wallpaper 4k
Screenshot: Nintendo

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will be released on September 17, 2026, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. The strategy RPG launches just one day after its review embargo was lifted, meaning players will not have to wait long to experience the critically acclaimed new entry for themselves.

However, the strategy RPG should become available tonight at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET, when Nintendo typically unlocks its digital releases in North America. Check out our full guide on Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weaves launch times to see when you can play it in your time zone.

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