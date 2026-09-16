Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Reviews Call It One of 2026’s Best Games

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave reviews are now live, and the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive is receiving near-universal praise from journalists. Critics have awarded the strategy RPG an 89 score on Metacritic, with IGN and several other outlets even giving it a perfect 10.

Screenshot: Nintendo

The Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave review embargo date was today September 16, 2026. Reviews have officially gone live one day before the strategy RPG launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.

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Based on the first wave of reviews, Intelligent Systems appears to have delivered another major hit for Nintendo. At the time of writing, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave has an 89 Metacritic score based on 53 scored reviews. Impressively, 13 outlets have given the game a perfect score.

IGN for example, awarded Fortune’s Weave a 10 out of 10, writing: “Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave builds upon its strategic arts in ways I couldn’t have anticipated.” VGC also gave it a perfect score, calling the new Switch 2 release “an essential game for fans of Fire Emblem and SRPGs.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

Perhaps most notably, Gamereactor described Fortune’s Weave as “undeniably one of the best titles of the year.” Considering how stacked 2026 has been so far, that is incredibly high praise coming from the outlet.

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Reviews Give It an 89 on Metacritic

Screenshot: Nintendo, Metacritic

Below is a complete list of the currently scored Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave reviews listed on Metacritic:

Outlet Review Score Console Creatures 100 Press Start Australia 100 Siliconera 100 VGC 100 Vooks 100 IGN 100 Loot Level Chill 100 Digitally Downloaded 100 TechRadar Gaming 100 Player 2 100 Eurogamer 100 Eurogamer Portugal 100 TheGamer 100 4P.de 95 SECTOR.sk 95 Video Chums 92 Nintenduo 91 CGMagazine 90 Destructoid 90 Gamereactor UK 90 Indigo GEEK 90 My Nintendo News 90 Pocket Tactics 90 Wccftech 90 GameSpot 90 Shacknews 90 TheSixthAxis 90 IGN Deutschland 90 SpazioGames 90 Multiplayer.it 90 TierraGamer 89 Game Informer 88 Hobby Consolas 88 The Games Machine 87 Meristation 86 GAMES.CH 85 Jeuxvideo.com 85 COGconnected 82 Areajugones 80 Combo Infinito 80 Gameliner 80 Nintendo Life 80 GamesRadar+ 80 Screen Rant 80 Saudi Gamer 80 RPG Site 80 Giant Bomb 80 Metro GameCentral 80 IGN Spain 80 Checkpoint Gaming 75 Gamekult 70 XGN 70 Gfinity 70

Overall, critics have praised Fortune’s Weave for its deep tactical combat, enormous campaign and four interconnected storylines. Some reviewers criticized its slower pacing and overwhelming amount of content, but even the more mixed reviews generally agreed that it is an ambitious new entry in the series.

Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Release Date

Screenshot: Nintendo

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will be released on September 17, 2026, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. The strategy RPG launches just one day after its review embargo was lifted, meaning players will not have to wait long to experience the critically acclaimed new entry for themselves.

However, the strategy RPG should become available tonight at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET, when Nintendo typically unlocks its digital releases in North America. Check out our full guide on Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weaves to see when you can play it in your time zone.