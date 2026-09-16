Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Reviews Call It One of 2026’s Best Games

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave reviews are now live, and the Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive is receiving near-universal praise from journalists. Critics have awarded the strategy RPG an 89 score on Metacritic, with IGN and several other outlets even giving it a perfect 10.
When is the Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Review Embargo Date?
The Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave review embargo date was today September 16, 2026. Reviews have officially gone live one day before the strategy RPG launches exclusively on Nintendo Switch 2.
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Based on the first wave of reviews, Intelligent Systems appears to have delivered another major hit for Nintendo. At the time of writing, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave has an 89 Metacritic score based on 53 scored reviews. Impressively, 13 outlets have given the game a perfect score.
IGN for example, awarded Fortune’s Weave a 10 out of 10, writing: “Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave builds upon its strategic arts in ways I couldn’t have anticipated.” VGC also gave it a perfect score, calling the new Switch 2 release “an essential game for fans of Fire Emblem and SRPGs.”
Perhaps most notably, Gamereactor described Fortune’s Weave as “undeniably one of the best titles of the year.” Considering how stacked 2026 has been so far, that is incredibly high praise coming from the outlet.
Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Reviews Give It an 89 on Metacritic
Below is a complete list of the currently scored Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave reviews listed on Metacritic:
|Outlet
|Review Score
|Console Creatures
|100
|Press Start Australia
|100
|Siliconera
|100
|VGC
|100
|Vooks
|100
|IGN
|100
|Loot Level Chill
|100
|Digitally Downloaded
|100
|TechRadar Gaming
|100
|Player 2
|100
|Eurogamer
|100
|Eurogamer Portugal
|100
|TheGamer
|100
|4P.de
|95
|SECTOR.sk
|95
|Video Chums
|92
|Nintenduo
|91
|CGMagazine
|90
|Destructoid
|90
|Gamereactor UK
|90
|Indigo GEEK
|90
|My Nintendo News
|90
|Pocket Tactics
|90
|Wccftech
|90
|GameSpot
|90
|Shacknews
|90
|TheSixthAxis
|90
|IGN Deutschland
|90
|SpazioGames
|90
|Multiplayer.it
|90
|TierraGamer
|89
|Game Informer
|88
|Hobby Consolas
|88
|The Games Machine
|87
|Meristation
|86
|GAMES.CH
|85
|Jeuxvideo.com
|85
|COGconnected
|82
|Areajugones
|80
|Combo Infinito
|80
|Gameliner
|80
|Nintendo Life
|80
|GamesRadar+
|80
|Screen Rant
|80
|Saudi Gamer
|80
|RPG Site
|80
|Giant Bomb
|80
|Metro GameCentral
|80
|IGN Spain
|80
|Checkpoint Gaming
|75
|Gamekult
|70
|XGN
|70
|Gfinity
|70
Overall, critics have praised Fortune’s Weave for its deep tactical combat, enormous campaign and four interconnected storylines. Some reviewers criticized its slower pacing and overwhelming amount of content, but even the more mixed reviews generally agreed that it is an ambitious new entry in the series.
Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weave Release Date
Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave will be released on September 17, 2026, exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2. The strategy RPG launches just one day after its review embargo was lifted, meaning players will not have to wait long to experience the critically acclaimed new entry for themselves.
However, the strategy RPG should become available tonight at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET, when Nintendo typically unlocks its digital releases in North America. Check out our full guide on Fire Emblem Fortune’s Weaves launch times to see when you can play it in your time zone.