A Fire Gutted a Historic University Library. These Photos Show the Devastation.

A wildfire has gutted the University of Cape Town, destroying parts of the institution’s Jagger Library.
The fire started as a “vacated vagrant fire” on the nearby Table Mountain, and spread down to the historic institution.
Videos by VICE
“After the initial investigation, it is surmised that the origin of the fire is from a vacated vagrant fire,” read a statement from the South African National Parks Corporate Communications department.
The path of the fire was eased by “high temperatures…and an extremely low relative humidity of under 10 percent”.
“The fire spread rapidly in the direction of Rhodes Memorial,” the statement continued.
“One of the major contributors to the rapid rate of spread was the very old pine trees and their debris. The fire created its own wind that further increased the rate of spread. The excessive amount of smoke and related updrafts made it impossible for the aerial support to slow the rate of spread.”
Thousands of students have been evacuated as authorities warn it could be days before the fire is fully extinguished.
Along with the library, the fire destroyed the country’s oldest working windmill, Mostert’s Mill, which has stood since 1796.
It is not exactly clear to what extent the blaze has damaged the library and other university buildings.
“At this stage, we can confirm the Reading Room is completely gutted, and thankfully the fire detection system in place triggered the fire shutter nearby, thereby preventing the spread of the fire to other parts of the library,” Ujala Satgoor, Executive Director of the Jagger Library, said in a statement.
“Some of our valuable collections have been lost, however a full assessment can only be done once the building has been declared safe and we can enter the building.”
The University of Cape Town has long stood as one of South Africa’s most progressive institutions. During the apartheid era, the university defied the government by continuing to admit Black students. As a result, the campus played host to a number of anti-apartheid demonstrations that were often violently policed by authorities.
In the 1980s, the university rejected the government’s “Quotas Bill” that would limit the number of Black students in higher education.