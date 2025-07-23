Fireflies Are Everywhere This Summer. Here’s Why.

Fireflies are out in full force this summer, thanks to record temperatures that will likely spell our doom.

If you’re front and back yards look like the Na’vi home world of Pandora at night, it’s because you’re in one of the lucky regions of the United States where fireflies have made a roaring comeback after fears that they might go extinct.

Fireflies thrive in wet, warm environments. Their prey also loves hot, humid weather—critters like snails, worms, and slugs. When spring showers soak the ground, it sets the stage for a firefly coming-out party in July.

Speaking to USA Today, Virginia Tech entomologist Eric Day says that when summer nights hover above 70 degrees, that’s prime firefly weather.

Are Fireflies Going Extinct?

Reports suggest 2025 is a banner year for fireflies in the Midwest and Northeast, especially in rural areas, but not so much in cities. Urbanization, light pollution, and pesticides are all contributing to the decline in firefly populations in cities.

That’s why some parts of the country are experiencing a massive resurgence in firefly populations, while in other parts, not a single firefly can be found.

All of this is good news. Fireflies aren’t going extinct! Day says they’re still threatened, but this summer goes to show that under the right conditions, they can still thrive. Out of 175 U.S. species, only 18 are officially considered threatened. The rest are adapting.

According to conservation biologist Candace Fallon of the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, fireflies’ future is still in doubt. Sea-level rise is drowning their habitats in the East. Droughts are drying up wetlands in the western United States.

A lot of marshes in between that they call home have been paved over. While we’re not quite there yet, and while fireflies are having a moment in 2025, there may come a time shortly when you hear the words “firefly population collapse,” and the sight of watching them dance in the hot summer night will be regulated to a memory.