Fireworks + Drones = Today’s Best Light Paintings

Attaching fireworks to drones in the name of art may not be the safest practice (read: please don’t), but the resulting images captured by Calder Wilson sure are something special. The photographer, who also shoots concerts and gorgeous aerial images, says that his risky light painting is a blast, captioning one Instagram post: “Having an insane amount of fun producing these drone + firework shots.”

Check out more of his work on his website.

Videos by VICE

Via BoingBoing

