Fireworks, Flash Floods and Protest: How Asia Kicked Off the New Decade

The beginning of the year is always full of hope and resolution, and many believe that how one starts the year foreshadows how things will follow in the future. With 2020, the turn of the year heralds even greater significance as we enter a new decade. After a bout of natural disasters and new environmental laws announced across the Asia-Pacific, it seems that these issues are setting the tone, will become even more crucial than ever before.

Here are some notable happenings that came in with the new year:

Thailand implements plastic ban

A banner informing customers about the ban on free single-use plastic bags is seen at a shopping mall in downtown Bangkok on January 2, 2020. Photo: AFP Photo / Mladen ANTONOV.

Thailand was off to a more positive start as they began the year with a ban on single-use plastic bags at major stores with the goal of a complete ban by 2021, Channel News Asia reported.

The Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Varawut Silpa-Archa told reporters that Thailand ranked sixth among the world’s top countries that dump waste into the sea on the first day of the new decade, after handing out reusable bags to the public.

Public awareness and outrage towards environmental issues were raised last year after a series of incidents where animals including a deer and Marium, the baby dugong that charmed the country were found dead with plastics in their digestive systems.

Fire ravages Philippines’ capital

Amid New Year’s Eve revelries in Manila, homes in Sta. Ana were set ablaze, leaving one person dead and two others hurt, CNN reported.

The fire went on for almost two hours, burning homes in Pasig Line. According to government officials, the flames spread quickly, requiring the deployment of more than 20 firetrucks to stop the fire.

The Manila Fire District said the fire left around P2.5 million ($132,572.50) worth of damage in the area, affecting over 600 families, but Manila Department of Social Welfare Director Re Fugoso said this could spike to 700 families.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Flood hits Indonesia’s capital, 21 killed

A fleet of flooded taxis are seen at the operator’s submerged parking lot following overnight rain in Jakarta on January 1, 2020. Photo: AFP Photo /.

Jakarta was hit by its deadliest flooding in years as torrential rains on New Year’s Eve left the city submerged, killing 21 people, Channel News Asia reported.

Majority of the victims died from drowning, hypothermia and landslides, while one 16-year-old boy was electrocuted by a power line.

Major train lines and one of the city’s airports were shut, while electricity was cut off in hundreds of neighbourhoods. Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency has called on residents to leave flood-hit areas.

Japan’s emperor wants a year without natural disasters

Emperor Naruhito told thousands of well-wishers that he hoped for a year without natural disasters during his inaugural New Year Speech, The Star reported.

“I’m glad to celebrate the New Year together with you, on the other hand, I’m worried about many people still living difficult lives because of typhoons and heavy rain last year. I hope this year will be a good and peaceful year without any natural disasters,” he said.

In 2019, Japan experienced the worst storm in 60 years. Typhoon Hagibis paralysed Tokyo and put millions under an evacuation warning, ultimately killing seven people and leaving fifteen missing.

Hong Kong begins 2020 with chaotic protest

Police detain a group of people after a pro-democracy march in Hong Kong on January 1, 2020. Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Hong Kong during a massive pro-democracy rally on New Year’s Day, looking to carry the momentum of their movement into 2020. Photo: AFP Photo / Isaac Lawrence.

Carrying the spirit of 2019, Hong Kong marched on with a massive anti-government protest, South China Morning Post reported.

The protest ended in total chaos, leaving roads blocked, traffic lights smashed, and establishments vandalised. Meanwhile, police fired tear gas and water cannons as they made arrests.

According to police, at least 400 people were arrested, mostly for illegal assembly and possession of offensive weapons.

North Korea to resume nuclear testing

Tensions rose between the hermit nation and the United States as North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un said on New Year’s Eve that there will never be denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula if the US “persists in its hostile policy towards” them, CNN reported.

According to the Korean Central News Agency, the North Korean leader said at a meeting of ruling party officials that his country’s long term security will be guaranteed by staying on constant alert and relying on “the powerful nuclear deterrent capable of containing the nuclear threats from the U.S.”

China starts fishing ban and sees blue skies after years of fog

A view of Yangtze River, China. Photo by Dong Zhang on Unsplash.

China began the decade by implementing a 10-year fishing ban in Yangtze River to protect biodiversity, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, Xinhua Net reported.

The ban will be observed in 332 conservation areas along the longest river in the country, which will also be expanded to all-natural waterways of the river and its major tributaries by 2021.

Beijing residents finally see blue skies and breathe some of the cleanest air in a decade as they begin to reap the benefits of China’s anti-smog push, Japan Times reported.

What was once called the “airpocalypse” due to the tiny particles found in the air, has greatly improved ever since President Xi Jinping made fighting air pollution one of the country’s main priorities. This has led to millions of businesses and families to switch from coal to cleaner-burning natural gas for industrial power and home heating.

Other Asian countries kicked-off the new year with light shows and celebrations

Fireworks erupt in the sky over people during New Year celebrations in Kuala Lumpur on January 1, 2020. Photo: AFP Photo / Mohd RASFAN.

Although not as eventful as the other nations, Singapore has always stayed ahead of its time with technology and enforcement of strict laws. This New Year’s Eve, Singapore had a spectacular light show of 500 drones to celebrate the beginning of the decade, The Straits Times reported. Meanwhile at the turn of the year, young smokers were probably upset that Singapore quite arbitrarily raised the smoking age from 19 to 20 years old, as part of a bid to raise the Minimum Legal Age (MLA) to 21 years old by 2021.

Meanwhile, in Malaysia, thousands witnessed a colourful presentation of national images such as the hornbill, durian and trishaw in the skies over Kuala Lumpur coinciding with the launch of Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VM2020), a new tourism campaign for the country, Malay Mail reported.

Meanwhile, Vietnam ushered in the new year as newly appointed Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). As part of his New Year’s greeting, Vietnam’s Prime Minister (PM) Nguyễn Xuân Phúc set some expectations for the region:

“2020 is forecast to be a year of difficulties and challenges with unpredictable developments in the region and the world but all such difficulties and challenges cannot prevent us from moving towards a common goal – a united, peaceful, prosperous and sustainably developed ASEAN Community,” the PM said.

Perhaps with the PM’s words in mind, here’s hoping that all countries in the region can work together to institutionalise changes that will combat environmental damage in disaster-prone Asia.

