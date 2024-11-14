Fireworks Scared a Red Panda Cub to Death on Bonfire Night

Animal advocates want to ban fireworks after a baby red panda’s death. Roxie, a three-month-old red panda, likely died “due to stress caused by fireworks in the local area,” the Edinburgh Zoo revealed on X.

In response, the zoo said it’s “calling for tighter restrictions on fireworks.”

“Fireworks can cause fear and distress for pets, livestock and animals in zoos, so it is essential that @GOVUK and @scotgov tighten restrictions on their sale and use,” the zoo tweeted. “We support calls to ban the sale of fireworks to the public, with displays only permitted at organized events.”

The zoo said such restrictions would “help avoid devastating consequences for animals like Roxie.” Still, allowing them during organized events, would ensure “that people can still enjoy celebrations.”

Why Were Fireworks set Off?

In a press release, Ben Supple, the deputy chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), spoke out about Roxie’s death, which occurred on Guy Fawkes Night.

Also known as Bonfire Night, the annual event, which includes fireworks, sparklers, and sugary delicacies, celebrates the failed 1605 plot to blow up the Houses of Parliament.

“Roxie had recently lost her mum Ginger but was responding well to specialist care from our expert team and was feeding independently,” he said. “Very sadly, she choked on her vomit on bonfire night and our vets believe this was probably a reaction to fireworks.”

“Roxie had access to her den but the frightening noises seem to have been too much for her,” Supple added. “We know that fireworks can cause stress to other animals in the zoo and we cannot rule out that they may have contributed to the untimely death of Roxie’s mother Ginger, just five days earlier.”

The RZSS further noted that a public petition calling for tighter fireworks restrictions, which was signed by more than a million people, was delivered to the UK Government last week.

