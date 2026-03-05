First BioShock 4 Gameplay Details Leak

According to the latest leak, BioShock 4 will be a very ambitious immersive sim with a major focus on player choice and a dense, interconnected city setting.

The Next BioShock Is All About Player Choice

Although any official details on the next installment in the BioShock franchise have yet to be shared, that hasn’t stopped rumors and leaks from breaking through every few months. The project has been stuck in development for years without any significant updates to hold the community of fans over.

In late 2025, a leaker shared what they claimed was some very early details about the setting, time period, and characters. Now, a few months later, another leaker is back with more information about the big design principles behind the project.

The latest leak comes from V Scooper. This particular leaker was recently spot on with their predictions about Tomb Raider Catalyst ahead of the official reveal, so there’s some reason to take their intel into consideration.

If V Scooper is correct this time around, then “The next BIOSHOCK game is an immersive sim, where you investigate the regime behind a falling utopia in a dense, interconnected city.”

Throughout a series of follow-up messages to followers, the leaker went on to add the following details about the game:

Choices shape the story

shape the story Realistic physics , environmental alteration

, environmental alteration Enemies tactically react & adapt

RPG-lite

it’s a secret and you are most likely a citizen, sounds like you’ll decide just to start a detective quest , more focused on research as a plot

, more focused on research as a plot Semi-open world

This is full on board with the immersive sim system, deeper than ever

At this point, all of these details are unofficial and should be taken with a grain of salt. V Scooper claims that official news is coming, so it will be interesting to see if some sort of trailer or teaser arrives in the near future.

The shift to immersive sim would be an interesting one, if it is accurate, and would likely play very differently from the linear narrative of the latest installment, BioShock Infinite. Taking the sort of gameplay systems that players have seen before in titles like Prey or Deus Ex and applying them to the BioShock universe certainly seems like it would put a fresh and modern spin on the franchise and give players a reason to be excited to return to it.

BioShock 4 is currently in development and does not have a confirmed release window.