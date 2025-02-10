Astronauts Are Streaming Live on Twitch—and You Can Talk to Them

Live from the International Space Station, 250 miles above the Earth and traveling 17,500 miles per hour, comes an event like no other before. This Wednesday evening, you’ll be able to join two astronauts—one of whom is in space right now—on a live stream from space and ask them questions about what it’s like to live and work on the ISS.

NASA has streamed events live on Twitch before, but this will be the first in which members of the public are invited to submit questions to be answered live.

Videos by VICE

“Hey, I’m a member of the public! That’s me!” you’re probably thinking. Yep, you’re beginning to get it, bud. You can ask your very own question if you remember to tune in on Wednesday, February 12, at 11:45 a.m. EST (8:45 a.m. PST) on NASA’s Twitch channel.

NASA astronaut Don Pettit aboard the International Space Station — Credit: NASA

the stars and topics of the chat

The star-studded cast who’ve floated among the stars will include NASA astronauts Don Pettit, who’s currently aboard the ISS and serving as the flight engineer for Expedition 72, and Matt Dominick, who served as commander on the Crew-8 mission and returned to Earth last October.

“This Twitch event from space is the first of many,” wrote Brittany Brown, director of NASA’s Office of Communications Digital and Technology Division, at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “… In addition to our spacewalks, launches, and landings, we’ll host more Twitch-exclusive streams like this one.”

Pettit and Dominick will talk about daily life aboard the space station and research conducted onboard in the microgravity experienced on the ISS. Participants won’t necessarily be limited to these topics, though.

“The event will highlight ways for Twitch users to engage with NASA, including citizen science projects and science, technology, engineering, and math programs designed to inspire the Artemis Generation,” says NASA’s press release.

Artemis is the project name for NASA’s planned return to the Moon, in case you were wondering. NASA keeps a rather up-to-date blog that you can check out for ongoing news about the project, or if you want to do your homework before the Twitch event.

There’s no guarantee either Pettit or Dominick will read or answer your question, though, so keep your expectations grounded. Such is life. There are only three things to be certain of in this world: death, taxes, and gravity.