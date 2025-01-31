First Headliner Announced for Returning Warped Tour 2025

The Vans Warped Tour is officially returning this year and the festival’s first headliner has been announced. Alt-rock legends 311 will be closing out Warped’s Long Beach, CA shows on July 26 and 27.

In addition to 311, several other bands have also been announced to play at the fest: Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, Pennywise, Lacey Sturm, We Came As Romans, State Champs, Miss May I, Dance Hall Crashers, Chandler Leighton, Drain, Lolo, Cobra Starship, Saturdays At Your Place, The Maine, Senses Fail, Fever 333, and Fishbone.

Before the Long Beach concert, Warped Tour 2025 will be held in Washington D.C. on June 14 and 15, and then later in the year in Orlando, Florida on November 15 and 16. Not every band will be playing all three dates, so check listings at WarpedTour.com.

Certainly not newbies, the festival’s 2025 revival will mark the fifth time 311 has performed at Warped Tour. They previously played in 1996, 1998, 2001, and then in 2019 for the festival’s farewell shows.

Notably, this is a big year for 311. Not only are they currently gearing up for their biannual 311 Day Cruise, but 2025 marks the 30th anniversary of their self-titled third studio album. Most commonly referred to as the Blue Album by fans, the album is certified triple-platinum and features some of the band’s biggest hits, such as “All Mixed Up” and “Down.”

Fans of 311 will be bummed to hear that the Long Beach Warped Tour date is already sold out — as is the Washington D.C. date — but the band has a handful of other shows on the horizon and you can find tickets by clicking here.